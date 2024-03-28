More fear than harm for GTA 6? This new rumor allays fans’ fears about its release date

Last December, fans of the Grand Theft Auto saga finally got the first trailer for the long-awaited sixth opus. Everyone was able to officially see the main protagonists (Jason and Lucia) immersed in a Bonnie and Clyde-style dynamic in more detail. A true satirical replica of Vice City, Florida, will offer its players many crazy activities such as beach parties or even fighting alligators. But while the trend surrounding Rockstar’s game is at its peak, rumors have come to dash the hopes of future players. The emotional elevator of GTA 6 Keep moving forward!

More rumors about GTA 6?

Those who follow the news surrounding Rockstar’s games know that rumors and leaks are legion. Recently, one rumor made more noise than others, as it was confirmed by the site Kotaku. According to the editors, “Sources” may have confirmed to him that an exit for 2025 is no longer possible. Last February, Rockstar employees, many of whom had signed 100% teleworking contracts, were encouraged to return to their offices to work efficiently on the mammoth project. According to sources, this will create tension, which may have affected the development of GTA 6. So the game’s release will be uncertain, and an early 2025 release will be “impossible”. This information has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games, and according to other sources, is completely false.

GTA 6, still “on time”?

Following this rumor of an intra-rockstar conflict, many users spoke out on the social network. On X (Twitter), Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw reveals that he also has his sources and according to him, GTA 6 will still be in development. “in time”. He added that Rockstar is never “Full Confirmation” Launched in the first quarter of 2025, but released only in 2025. “But nothing I’ve heard suggests 2026, unless there’s a radical change”, straw conclusions. So the rumors may have revived the trend around GTA 6, and Release will be maintained in 2025.

“I’ll say it again because people keep saying it: I’ve contacted multiple sources and have been told the game is ‘on schedule’ and any suggestion of a delay at this stage of development is ‘pure speculation’.” @MikeStrawMedia via X (Twitter).



For now, it’s impossible to know who to trust. The developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 have not confirmed either of these two pieces of information, and players will have to wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar to be sure. Until (official) evidence to the contrary, publication of this sixth opus will be maintained until 2025.