Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato – OM: He announces heavy things with Gattuso’s successor

Published on February 19, 2024 at 9:30 pm



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living from my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

Sacked by the Ivorian Football Federation in the middle of the African Cup of Nations, Jean-Louis Gasset quickly decided to dive back into the bath. The technician may have agreed to take over from Gennaro Gattuso on the OM bench. His former player Sebastian Heller gave his opinion on the arrival.

Defeated on the lawn breast This Sunday evening, Gennaro Gattuso failed to find the lever that could allow OM to revive. “ We have a feeling that something can happen at any moment and we cannot respond. We’re not a real team, I’m sorry. We are too fragile and we pay dearly for it. “He confided this Sunday. One of his last interventions. Because this Monday, Gattuso His departure was informed by the management.

The gazette will arrive at OM

To replace it, theOm Wanted to attract a French speaking coach with significant experience in Ligue 1 and able to turn the team around in a very short time. Former coach ofASSE with whom he had achieved miracles a few years before, Jean-Louis Gasset Tick ​​all the boxes. Close to his players, the former coach Ivory Coast should join togetherOm until the end of the season and made his debut this Thursday, during the return play-offs Europa League to face Shakhtiar Donetsk.

Haller acknowledges the arrival of the Gazette