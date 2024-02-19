Mercato – OM: He announces heavy things with Gattuso’s successor
Mercato – OM: He announces heavy things with Gattuso’s successor
Published on February 19, 2024 at 9:30 pm
Sacked by the Ivorian Football Federation in the middle of the African Cup of Nations, Jean-Louis Gasset quickly decided to dive back into the bath. The technician may have agreed to take over from Gennaro Gattuso on the OM bench. His former player Sebastian Heller gave his opinion on the arrival.
Defeated on the lawn breast This Sunday evening, Gennaro Gattuso failed to find the lever that could allow OM to revive. “ We have a feeling that something can happen at any moment and we cannot respond. We’re not a real team, I’m sorry. We are too fragile and we pay dearly for it. “He confided this Sunday. One of his last interventions. Because this Monday, Gattuso His departure was informed by the management.
The gazette will arrive at OM
To replace it, theOm Wanted to attract a French speaking coach with significant experience in Ligue 1 and able to turn the team around in a very short time. Former coach ofASSE with whom he had achieved miracles a few years before, Jean-Louis Gasset Tick all the boxes. Close to his players, the former coach Ivory Coast should join togetherOm until the end of the season and made his debut this Thursday, during the return play-offs Europa League to face Shakhtiar Donetsk.
Haller acknowledges the arrival of the Gazette
A few days ago the African champion, Sebastian Heller was asked about the appointment of Jean-Louis Gasset. The attacker learned the news live. “ I didn’t know, I cut after CAN so I don’t notice » he declared before emphasizing the human qualities of the technician. ” Humanly, he is like a grandfather, he is caring, kind, takes time to chat quietly. He will also be surrounded by his staff who will manage things quietly. But it goes through dialogue and human relations ” said Heller on the set of choke team.