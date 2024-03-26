Business

Medicines, sick leave, ALD… how the French will be called upon to make up the deficit

Photo of Admin Admin51 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

The government is focusing on long-term illnesses (ALD), ailments that concern 20% of patients but represent 66% of compensation.
Goran / stock.adobe.com

Decryption – While the deficit is rising, the government is looking for savings in all directions, especially in social spending, with health in mind.

Where can we get the savings to counter the slippage in the deficit? Bersi is exploring all possible avenues. Health costs, the second largest expenditure item behind pensions, are in the spotlight as they naturally increase by 4% per year with the aging of the population, increased life expectancy and the development of chronic diseases. In 2023, the social security deficit has reached 10.8 billion euros, or 2.1 billion euros more than expected. Above all, the situation will continue to worsen, with a gap of 17.7 billion expected for the year 2027.

Once considered, the possibility of reimbursing certain health costs based on income, as François Hollande established in 2014…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 89% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? enter

Social t)Business Management

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin51 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Rising prices: Inflation slows to +2.9% year-on-year in February, according to INSEE

4 weeks ago

5.6 million households will benefit from assistance in paying their energy bills

3 weeks ago

Incentive introduction of “repair bonus” for clothes and shoes

20 hours ago

How Chinese manufacturer BYD plans to capture the European market with its low-cost electric cars

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button