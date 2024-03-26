Medicines, sick leave, ALD… how the French will be called upon to make up the deficit

The government is focusing on long-term illnesses (ALD), ailments that concern 20% of patients but represent 66% of compensation.

Goran / stock.adobe.com



Decryption – While the deficit is rising, the government is looking for savings in all directions, especially in social spending, with health in mind.

Where can we get the savings to counter the slippage in the deficit? Bersi is exploring all possible avenues. Health costs, the second largest expenditure item behind pensions, are in the spotlight as they naturally increase by 4% per year with the aging of the population, increased life expectancy and the development of chronic diseases. In 2023, the social security deficit has reached 10.8 billion euros, or 2.1 billion euros more than expected. Above all, the situation will continue to worsen, with a gap of 17.7 billion expected for the year 2027. Once considered, the possibility of reimbursing certain health costs based on income, as François Hollande established in 2014… This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 89% left to discover. Flash sale €4.49/month for 12 months Already subscribed? enter

Social t)Business Management

Source link