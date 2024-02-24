Gassett and Aubameyang’s press conference before Montpellier
on his team
Gassett: “I’m waiting for her to regain her confidence. I said everything you do is inadequate, mind you, and if we’re lucky enough to make it to Thursday, we’ll start our comeback, and They’ve done that. We’ve always stepped up. The first match, we had to show our audience that we’re fighters.”
Thursday’s victory
Gassett: “We were tense, we were waiting for the trigger. The trigger was probably the penalty against us. It was unfair. The supporters stayed with us. We scored three goals. Maybe that’s the trigger.”
(5-4) at OM-Montpellier in 1998
Gasset: “It’s a shock, it’s followed me throughout my career. I was the coach of Montpellier, Corbis was the coach of Marseille. People left and they came back. I felt what was happening…”
About Villarreal
Gasset: “We saw them last night. We have time.”
On the match against Montpellier and on being the French coach
Gasset: “The knowledge of the players was quick. It relaxes them, we talk about mentality. I found a group that was skeptical. For Montpellier, it’s “always my club, the city where I live, it’s a special match. is They want to win, so do I. Afterwards we kiss and say see you next time. It’s often like “It’s destiny. We’ve got to play this match. Montpellier are in a bit of a hurry. They’re still worried. It’s an important match for everyone.”
Technical work of his group
Gasset: “The first solution for 4-5 days was the mind. There is minimal investment. We implemented a very simple tactic. I wanted to make their work easier. If we “In this combativeness, adding confidence, we will achieve. A better game.”
Pape Gueye is no longer banned
Gasset: “Of course (he’s available). He’s a player I really like. He’ll be in the team tomorrow. Kondogbia? He’s a very good player, he showed on Thursday. His problem is repeating the effort every four. days. We It needs to be looked at closely.”
Which right side against Montpellier?
Gasset: “There are two training sessions left. We will see the physical condition this afternoon, because there were a few injuries.”
On the next series
Gasset: “We are going to compete. Tomorrow we resume the championship, we will do our best to finish the season well. This is not the time to look at the rankings.”
On the Olympian group
Gasset: “Claus is suspended, we recover Balerdi, Garcia, Gueye and Onana.”
It’s over for Aubameyang…
…. We are waiting for coach Jean-Louis Gasset.
On Gasset’s preferences in the game
Aubameyang: “He asks us to take it easy, you will have seen a more direct game on Thursday. We needed that.”
On Bentia’s contribution
Aubameyang: “It’s a big brother role. When he came, he faced the executives, with our responsibilities. His words were good. He was a great footballer. He shares it with us every day.”
About Kondogbia
Aubameyang: “Kondo, like me, he has experience, we live together, we try to transmit what we have experienced, which can help, can give consolation. We try to bring good humor. You have to hold Gotta keep it, be strong. That’s what Kondo is strong for. He always has the right words, for me he was the man of the match on Thursday.”
On the support of Om’s supporters
Aubameyang: “A lot of people were surprised. After the warm-up, I told the boys, you see they don’t whistle against us, it’s a sign that they don’t let us go, the stadium is full. We have to. Take advantage of it, That is Marseille’s strength. We hope to do the same on Sunday.”
on the Gazette
Aubameyang: “He has a lot of experience, he has spent many seasons in L1, he has the keys to reassure us, he brings calmness, confidence. We need him at this time.”
On a reunion with Marcelino against Villarreal
Aubameyang: “I don’t want to talk about it now. We will discuss it in time.”
“We must reassure”
Aubameyang: “I’m a player who depends on the team, I’m the image of the team, I’m not worried, we have to find our rhythm in Ligue 1. Crazy week? We’re used to it. I have. Words for Gattuso, it saddens me does, he was my neighbor in Milan. A footballer’s life, you have to get back to work quickly. The new coach gave us a lot of peace of mind. We need to be reassured.”
“Take the People with Us”
Aubameyang: “We have to find peace, we have to give everything, and we have to take the people with us”.
Aubameyang on the derby against Montpellier
Aubameyang: “It’s a good sign (for Gassett), we’re really focused. They need points too. We need to confirm Thursday’s good performance.”
See you at 4 pm for the press conference
Hello, welcome to this RMC Sport Live to follow all the information on OM Live before the match scheduled for Sunday evening (8:45 pm) against Montpellier HSC.
On the eve of kick-off, Jean-Louis Gasset and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will answer questions from journalists at a press conference. This is scheduled for 4 pm.