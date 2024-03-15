The mother wanted to sell her baby in Florida for $500 and the result was heartbreaking

Recently, a heartbreaking story has come to light that happened in the United States, specifically in Florida. After wandering around the bank, a woman tried to sell her 18-month-old baby for $500. After the offeree flatly refused, the little girl’s mother left her alone and abandoned her. In addition to losing custody of the girl, he now faces criminal charges.

for time

The dramatic case took place in the city of Palatka and was committed by a 33-year-old woman identified as Jessica Woods. According to what was learned about the case cited by the New York Post, the woman often wandered outside the H&R Block bank branch with her child. He was also using the site’s facilities to change his daughter.

According to the story of an employee of the financial institution who recognized the woman and recalled that she often approached the branch, over time she recorded several situations of abuse and neglect in the care of the minor, ranging from beatings to notoriety. Lack of interest in the health and well-being of the little girl.

According to the story of an employee of the financial institution who recognized the woman and recalled that she often approached the branch, over time she recorded several situations of abuse and neglect in the care of the minor, ranging from beatings to notoriety. Lack of interest in the health and well-being of the little girl.

The same employee said Woods aggressively asked him for money on more than one occasion. On that occasion, the man offered to buy her some products, but the woman refused and reacted violently. However, later that day an incident occurred that ended his bond with the girl and the current situation.

She offered to sell her baby in Florida for US$500 and was arrested

Shortly after the above crossing, he again approached the spot. After placing the child on the ground, the employee noticed that the little girl started moving towards the traffic, so he picked her up to avoid an accident. Faced with this situation, the woman asked him if he wanted to buy her daughter for US $500.

Read more in El Tiempo