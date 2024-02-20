Maxim Daschek, who suffered from cancer caused by the papillomavirus, warns about the importance of vaccinating boys

Instagram screenshot Instagram screenshot Maxim Dashek is suffering from throat cancer caused by papillomavirus.

Cancer – Maxim Daschek reminds us that we are all equal against the papillomavirus. Many think that this virus only affects women, but the case of this RTL2 radio host may change the mindset. He announced on his Instagram account on Saturday 17 February that he is suffering from throat cancer after being infected with papillomavirus.

“Cancer. I have cancer. The sports I play, the healthy food I eat, the things I don’t drink (or at least one drink at a time), the things I don’t smoke, I have throat cancer (…) Quite simply because the papillomavirus ». Maxim Daschek emphasizes that contrary to many preconceived notions, this virus does not only affect girls.

“There is a very simple way to protect yourself: the vaccine! Bad luck in my time, if I share all this with you we only vaccinate girls (…) because I tell myself that my experience might encourage parents to vaccinate their children..

To redress with a touch of humor, Maxim Deshek shared his experience at the hospital. He shows his daily life by parodying sports YouTuber Tibo Inshape or cooking shows Top Chef. The radio host underwent two surgeries, “Which went very well”. He took advantage of his message and thanked those around him for supporting him and promised to be back on air soon.

Vaccination for all against papillomavirus

Vaccination against papillomavirus was reserved for girls only until 2021. However, a study has been published in a medical journal The Lancet It was announced in 2023 “31% of males over the age of 15 are affected in some way ‘Human papillomavirus – There are a little over 200 ». And that is 21% “Carriers of high-risk papillomavirus, causing cancer”.

During an interview with HuffPost In October 2023, HEGP virologist Dr Helen Parr recalled the importance of vaccinating boys, as they have a dual responsibility. “Young boys are just as concerned because HPV can cause cancer of the anal canal, oropharynx, tonsils (…), they remain potential carriers and can contaminate women. We will not end this virus if we do not prevent potential carriers from becoming infected.”.

Although vaccination is the best way to prevent viruses and the cancers they cause these days, the idea is still not fully integrated. The recommended age to receive the vaccine is between 11 and 15 years. In 2023, the government started a vaccination campaign in colleges, but accordingly The voice of the north and the Ministry of Health, only 10% of students were vaccinated.

The government hopes that this number will increase. A target of 80% for 2030 was set by the 2021-2030 Ten Year Strategy to Fight Cancer.

