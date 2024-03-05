Mars Blue: Agen-La Guerrein Racecourse has partnered with the League Against Cancer 47 for two charity days.

necessary

To overcome the taboos associated with colorectal cancer, Agen Racecourse recently organized the Colon Tour, a fun and original operation spearheaded by the League Against Cancer.

Agen Racecourse hosts charity days on Sunday and Monday. The Agenais Horse Racing Association turned to the League Against Cancer 47 for its Blue Mars operation to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. Because it is avoidable, we must lift the taboo and dare to talk about it. What’s better than doing it in a fun way. Every year the Cologne Tour travels to cities in France where more than 60 departmental committees lead the operation. Started more than 10 years ago by the French Society of Digestive Endoscopy (SFED) and then taken over by the League Against Cancer, the Colon Tour is an operation to prevent information and raise awareness of organized screening for colorectal cancer, both original and educational. is with approach

Day sponsored by Dominique Erbani

The main element of this operation is the inflated structure of the large colon. Objective: To travel like researchers inside the large intestine and understand how different lesions develop in different stages and how to treat them, avoiding surgical treatment if possible. On Sunday, proceeds from eight trotting races were donated to League Against Cancer 47. Note that Monday was sponsored by former international rugby player Dominic Urbani playing on the 3rd row.

“Colorectal cancer, along with breast and cervical cancer, is one of the three cancers that can be diagnosed through screening at an early stage and thus prevent its appearance. Screening is carried out every two years between the ages of 50 and 50. And 74 years old by a test taken from your general practitioner, in a pharmacy or online at the monkit.depistage-colorectal.fr website . If you are caught in time, you have a 9 out of 10 chance of recovery,” explains a volunteer.

More information by telephone on 05 53 66 08 34 and on the website www.ligue-cancer.net