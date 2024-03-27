Defense leaders from Israel and the United States met in Washington to study the situation in the Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant speaks during his meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Pentagon (AP Photo/Jacqueline Martin)

Conservation leaders USA He met the Defense Minister this Tuesday Israel, When the US Warns against a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, but Rising tension The two call into question any progress between the allies.

Secretary of Defense at the start of a meeting at the Pentagon Lloyd Austin He said he would discuss alternative ways to deal with the Hamas terror group in Rafah, and described civilian casualties in Gaza as “too high” and aid delivery as “too low”. But he also repeated the belief of That Israel has the right to defend itself and that the United States will always be there to help.

For his part, Israel’s Defense Minister Yove chivalry He stressed the continuing threats to Israel and said the meeting would address ways to do so Destroy Hamas and free the Israeli hostagesThere is also a plan for the displaced to return to their homes.

Austin did not mention threats to limit or condition future military aid to Israel on achieving humanitarian progress, a growing sentiment among Congress and other members. And Gallant said only that the meeting would include discussions on important cooperation between the two countries “to ensure Israel’s military advantage and capabilities.”

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The meeting, which was also attended by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General CQ Brown, comes amid widespread global frustration over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and heightened tensions between the United States and Israel over the surrounding political rift. Efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

On Monday, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu A high-level visit to Washington scheduled for this week was abruptly canceled in protest at the UN Security Council’s decision to call for an immediate ceasefire. The United States abstained, deciding not to use its veto power, and the resolution was approved by 14 votes in favor and zero against.

Israel points out that it cannot defeat Hamas without entering Rafah. Where he states that the group has four battalions made up of thousands of fighters. However, American officials are pressing Israel to abandon the ground offensive and consider other ways to defeat Hamas.

Yove Gallant (AP Photo/Jacqueline Martin)

The Security Council resolution called for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Netanyahu accused the United States of “retreating” from a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass without a ceasefire condition on the release of the hostages.

The dispute is a sign of an erosion in US-Israel relations that have been under the microscope for months as the military offensive on Hamas continues, adding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(AP)