Renewable energy passes the 30% milestone of electricity consumption in France

French renewable electricity production continues to grow. It reached 136 terawatt hours (TWh) last year, up from 110.4 TWh a year earlier. Almost all sectors are affected with regular increase in installed production capacity. Thus, last year, the production of photovoltaic electricity increased by about 16.5% compared to 2022. After a year marked by drought, hydraulic power showed strong growth, accounting for nearly 40% of renewables and 12.5% ​​of continental electricity consumption.

Offshore wind power is considered for the first time in the renewable electricity panorama established by the manager of the Electricity Transmission Network (RTE), Enedis, the Renewable Energy Union (SER) and the ORE Agency (Energy Data Specialist). With the first commissioning of the offshore park. Even if their contribution is still modest, at 0.4% of French consumption. On land, wind turbines set a new record at 48.9 TWh, up 27.7%. Electricity production from bioenergy alone (which includes waste recovery) decreased by 1.6% to 8.4 TWh. With nuclear generation increasing to 320 TWh, renewables have contributed to easing electricity prices.

Additionally, the campaign to send energy checks for the year 2024 starts from April 2 and runs till April 25, 2024. It concerns about 5.6 million low-income households in France, who will receive an energy audit without any action. The amount ranges between 48 and 277 euros, depending on income and household composition.