In Israel, demonstrators amid anger against Benjamin Netanyahu and pain for hostages

Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv and across Israel on Saturday evening to demand the departure of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and to heal the wounds of a country torn apart by the October 7 shock.

” Elections! Now! “,” Bring back the hostages! Now! » These are the slogans chanted by thousands of demonstrators across Israel, especially in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Politics and emotion are intimately mixed in processions. On the eve of the beginning of RamadanMany in Jerusalem are asking for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, our correspondent reports. Michael Paul. This, like Avner Vishnitzer, one of the leaders of the NGO Combatants pour la Paix.

” Personally, I think this killing goes against the most basic human moral rules. And it also opposes Israel’s interests. Everything must be done to obtain a ceasefire and the return of hostages. They die there. It is a duty to the citizens whom the country has abandoned “, he believes.

Lack of partners on the Palestinian side

More subtly, Danny Sebban highlights the lack of partners on the Palestinian side. ” We are in the camp of those who think and who always rely on a diplomatic solution: not by force, not by war. This war was imposed on us, we must not forget it. Today you have peace camps that are huge in Israel. We want to have interlocutors within the Palestinians – certainly not Hamas – to be able to go further and prevent a possible blockade. why not ? »

Everywhere in Tel Aviv’s procession, there is a similar observation of a “huge gap” between the people and their government. Many remember that Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of fraud and corruption, will face justice if he has to leave power.

After the highway was temporarily blocked by about a hundred people, sixteen of whom were arrested, police dispersed the demonstration with water cannons. For the moment, negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan are still stalled. According to Mossad, Hamas has stepped up its demands to inflame the region in the coming weeks.

Arab demonstrators march in the Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm demanding an end to the war in Gaza. © RFI – Murielle Paradon