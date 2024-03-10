In Israel, demonstrators amid anger against Benjamin Netanyahu and pain for hostages
Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv and across Israel on Saturday evening to demand the departure of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and to heal the wounds of a country torn apart by the October 7 shock.
” Elections! Now! “,” Bring back the hostages! Now! » These are the slogans chanted by thousands of demonstrators across Israel, especially in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Politics and emotion are intimately mixed in processions. On the eve of the beginning of RamadanMany in Jerusalem are asking for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, our correspondent reports. Michael Paul. This, like Avner Vishnitzer, one of the leaders of the NGO Combatants pour la Paix.
” Personally, I think this killing goes against the most basic human moral rules. And it also opposes Israel’s interests. Everything must be done to obtain a ceasefire and the return of hostages. They die there. It is a duty to the citizens whom the country has abandoned “, he believes.
Lack of partners on the Palestinian side
More subtly, Danny Sebban highlights the lack of partners on the Palestinian side. ” We are in the camp of those who think and who always rely on a diplomatic solution: not by force, not by war. This war was imposed on us, we must not forget it. Today you have peace camps that are huge in Israel. We want to have interlocutors within the Palestinians – certainly not Hamas – to be able to go further and prevent a possible blockade. why not ? »
Everywhere in Tel Aviv’s procession, there is a similar observation of a “huge gap” between the people and their government. Many remember that Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of fraud and corruption, will face justice if he has to leave power.
After the highway was temporarily blocked by about a hundred people, sixteen of whom were arrested, police dispersed the demonstration with water cannons. For the moment, negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan are still stalled. According to Mossad, Hamas has stepped up its demands to inflame the region in the coming weeks.
In Umm al-Fahm, the Jewish and Arab communities march together
Between 200 and 300 demonstrators marched in the Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm, this Saturday, to demand an end to the war in Gaza, reports our special correspondent on the ground. Murielle Paradon.
With slogans of a cease-fire in Gaza, chanted in Hebrew, it was a rare demonstration in this Arab town in northern Israel, where Jewish and Arab communities marched side by side.
Hagaï is in his sixties, part of the “Stand Tooth” movement. “vsIt is important to show the Arab citizens of Israel that we care about those who died in Gazahe said. Not all Israeli Jews are for war. » Even though he admits there are not many in the Palestinian enclave who support a ceasefire.
Ania, a 24-year-old student, came from Jerusalem. She says she is shocked by the images of the bombing and famine in Gaza. The girl condemned “ oppression The Israeli government » and hope for the future » Mutual respect and peaceful coexistence » With the Palestinians.
Umm al-Fahm’s doctor Sara, who presents herself as a Palestinian citizen of Israel, wants the same. ” We want to stop the war, on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides, she declares. We work together, we live together. So, we want to live in peace. »
For Yusuf Jabarin, former deputy of the leftist Hadash alliance, the solution is only political: “ First, we must confront the policy of the Israeli government, but we also call on the international community to come together to stop the war and find a solution for a just peace with Israel through the creation of a Palestinian state. “
For these demonstrators, who display banners calling for “an end to the bloodshed in Gaza,” there is no military solution.
