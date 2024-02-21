USA

Man arrested in San Marcos for extradition purpose for drug trafficking

The Ministry of Public Affairs and the National Civil Police on February 20 informed about the arrest of A Man for extradition purposes For crimes related to drug trafficking in Ayutthaya, San Marcos.

According to the PNC, the detainee was handed over by Mexican authorities to the Return Reception Center, which is located here. Olguita de Leon Colony.

According to the report shared by the institutions through their social networks, the detainees were identified Jason Antonio Yang Lopez, 42 years old And originally from Guatemala.

PNC indicates that detention is necessary STAND TRIAL IN US DISTRICT COURT., for the District of Florida.

“This man is charged with conspiracy to import 400 grams or more of a mixed substance that contained a detectable amount of fentanyl” adds PNC.

The authorities also conducted a detailed investigation An international criminal organization based in Mexico City and SinaloaAn institution to which the detainee may have cooperated.

In the words of MP and PNC, this organization was responsible for importing large quantities of chemicals used in its preparation. Fentanyl from China to other countriesLater to be smuggled into the US.

“Investigation identified the requested person Shipping Coordinator based in Guatemala of a shipment of N-phenylpiperidin-4-amine-dihydrochloride (4-AP), From China to Mexico, Where the US and will be processed into fentanyl for sale to buyers elsewhere,” PNC says.

PNC added that in 2024, Four arrests have been made for extradition purposes For crimes related to drug trafficking.

