Male Perineum: What is the role of this neglected yet essential muscle?

In women, many events such as pregnancy or menopause can damage the perineum. The pelvic floor muscles play an important role in anal and urinary continence in both women and men. Because yes, men should not neglect their perineum at the risk of facing numerous intimate problems.

All mothers know: perineal rehabilitation is an essential step after childbirth. It helps in the treatment of various pelvic floor disorders, such as incontinence, urge to urinate or even organ prolapse. Generally, women become aware of the importance of strengthening and toning their perineum during pregnancy or menopause. This set of muscles, often compared to a “trampoline”, helps support the pelvic organs (bladder, rectum, uterus) in place! In other words, it serves as a lock during exercise, when coughing or sneezing. In men, problems with incontinence, premature ejaculation or prostate pathology remind us of the existence and role of the perineum. Before that, abdominal pressure has little effect on the perineal muscles of a man.

What is the purpose of the perineum in men?

Talking mainly around the importance of the perineum in women, we almost forget that men also have pelvic muscles. In men, the perineum is a musculo-tendinous area located between the anus and the genitals. Its role is to ensure the proper functioning of the sphincter function, which controls the opening or closing of the bladder. Also, a toned and muscular perineum also plays a fundamental role in sexual pleasure, especially helping to maintain an erection and delay ejaculation. With age, the perineum loses strength and tone. Certain risk factors, such as chronic constipation, high-level cycling, or even prostate or pelvic surgery, can alter the function of the perineum in men.

What are the methods to strengthen your perineum?

Like all other muscles in the human body, the perineum must be trained and maintained to maintain its function! To strengthen your perineum after the operation, it is strongly recommended to follow male perineal rehabilitation sessions with a physiotherapist specializing in urology. They consist of a series of contraction-relaxation of muscles and sphincters known as “Kegel exercises”. These movements can be practiced manually or using an electrostimulation device to stimulate the pelvic floor muscles with electrical impulses. Based on your symptoms and health issues, an appointment with a physiotherapist for a perineal assessment is recommended. Thus, the professional will be able to measure the integrity of the pelvic floor muscles and propose an action plan that usually includes exercises to do at home and personalized advice to apply on a daily basis.