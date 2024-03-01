Less stress, fun, energy…the benefits of this activity for seniors

From the youngest to the oldest, almost everyone listens to music regularly. This activity is not only done for fun, in fact scientists have been able to show that it can have many benefits in older people.

A study on the benefits of music for seniors

Scientists at the University of Michigan wanted to determine the benefits of music on the health of seniors. According to the results of this study, about 56% of them listen to it every day. That said, 80% of them also say they’ve watched the show, whether it’s on TV or the Internet. Additionally, 41% of individuals surveyed Sure Attended the concert.

About 21% of seniors surveyed stated that they sing regularly while 25% of them are part of organizations such as choirs, for example. As for the share of elderly who have already played a musical instrument, it is 17%.

The effects are attributed to the music

In this second phase, scientists wanted to know the potential benefits of this leisure activity in the elderly.. That said, most of them say they feel good hearing this. Among the declared benefits are stress reduction as well as relaxation. Listening to music brings great pleasure as it directly affects mood and attitude.

This practice also awakens memories for the elderly. Moreover, music also helps them recharge their batteries and find the motivation they need every day.

For about half of seniors, So music plays an important role in their daily life. More than a simple leisure activity, it also allows some people to form the spiritual bond that they need.

Listening to music has health benefits for seniors

Music is ideal for finding peace and relaxation. To relieve stress, there is nothing better than music, this process is also very effective for elderly people who suffer from degenerative diseases. This leisure activity is also a great way to revive memory, especially for individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s. Thanks to music, it is easier for them to remember the moments that mark their lives so that they can find themselves more easily.

Seniors who listen to classical or soft music before falling asleep benefit from better quality sleep. The benefits are the same for those who prefer more rhythmic notes as they reinforce the stimulation of coordination.

Apart from its beneficial effects on health, this leisure activity is also very effective in relieving loneliness. This promotes relationships between different generations due to shared moments between all family members. Organizing a music workshop in a nursing home is also a great option to entertain the residents..