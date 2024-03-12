Adele Castillon’s Promise and Alexis HK’s Taste will be seen this Thursday at Cenon

“Pleasure Risk Dependence”, Adele Castillon’s debut album, opens with one minute and twenty-two seconds of telephone messages that reveal the artist’s past dive into opiate addiction. It consists of 15 tracks of resilience and rebirth, which the 22-year-old bravely tackles in late 2020 with the success of “Plastic Love” (240 million streams), the song from the Videoclub duo she formed with him. partner. Then, Mathieu Renaud.

Remy Bess

Album in January 2021, a solo tour for the woman who, since her early teens, made a name for herself with offbeat videos, followed by the cameras of Dominic Farrugia (“Under the same roof”) and Sébastien Marnier (“Under the same roof”). played in cinemas under .L ‘release time’). This debut solo opus, with its sensitive and falsely ambiguous lyrics set against a backdrop of minimal electropop, earned her a Victoires de la Musique nomination in the category of female revelation. We don’t worry about that on stage.

Classy groove

No worries for Alexis HK, an amazing, beautiful and delicious crooner either. With only a pure and proud French as his only weapon, the HK man has amazed us with his intimate and social, political and personal stories for twenty years. The songwriter mixes the style inherited from his great elders (Brassens as Commander), hip-hop from his stubborn youthful inclinations and a one-man show from piece to piece, as he is very good in this register as well.

YD Archives

After the warm darkness suggested by the era of “Come Unhour”, his new album has the boring colors of its cover: “Bobo Playground” does not lose anything in clarity, but, because it is serious, let’s smile among ourselves, it seems This will be said soon. Fifty years old (in April), consciously shared his status as a scholar in France, which was still a republic. Bruges lace with a classy groove that we never tire of.

Thursday March 14 (8:30 pm) in Cenon, Rocher de Palmer. Adele Castillon at the Music Salon (24-28 euros). Alexis HK on Rocher 650 (23-27 Euros). Contact: 05 56 74 80 00.