Biden Loses His Temper Against Netanyahu Who “Does Israel More Harm Than Good”

Benjamin Netanyahu is losing Washington’s support. Joe Biden in fact estimated on Saturday that Israel’s prime minister is “doing Israel more harm than good” through his conduct of the war in Gaza.

“He has the right to defend Israel, the right to continue the attack on Hamas. But he, he must, pay more attention to the innocent lives that have been lost because of the actions he has taken,” demanded the American president in an interview with the MSNBC channel, adding: ” In my opinion, he’s doing more harm than good. Good for Israel.”

The ambiguity of “a red line”.

Joe Biden was asked during this interview about the existence of a “red line” that Israel should not cross in its offensive, and the reporter specifically asked him if there would be a large Israeli offensive in Rafah, south of the Palestinian territory. . “That’s a red line,” the 81-year-old Democrat immediately replied: “I will never give up on Israel. The defense of Israel is of the utmost importance. There is no red line where I want to completely stop arms deliveries” and that Israelis are now “through Iron Dome.” will not be protected”. American assistance is crucial to the operation of this defensive system that can intercept rockets and missiles. On the other hand, Joe Biden immediately declared: “The red lines are… 30,000 more Palestinians dying is not possible. »

The US president also remained vague on the prospect of a new visit to Israel, where he went in October shortly after the deadly Hamas attack, and which would include a speech to parliament. “You must do this?” » asked the journalist. “Yes,” Joe Biden replied, but without saying anything more, and without specifying whether he had been invited.

Biden wants a “ceasefire.”

The White House tenant no longer hides his frustration with the Israeli head of government. On Thursday, after a speech to Congress, the microphones picked up an informal conversation in which he declared about the need to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza: “He has to get it in his head. » “I want to see a cease-fire,” Joe Biden said, clarifying that he was talking about a six-week cessation of hostilities to begin with.