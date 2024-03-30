News

LIVE – War in Ukraine: One dead in drone attack on Russian border city of Belgorod

National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet was a guest of the LCI this Friday evening, visiting Kyiv to reaffirm France’s support for the Ukrainian people and authorities. “We think the situation is very tense, it is difficult for the Ukrainians on the front line. But they keep their morale, they are all very combative, all of France is very grateful for his action,” she testified.

After meeting with President Zelensky, the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Yael Braun-Pivet, indicated that they had informed him of their “needs in anti-aircraft defense (…) because the Russians, especially at night, continue to send. Ukraine’s Drones and missiles on the ground. They need ammunition, they need artillery, Caesar cannons, etc. We have a strong demand for weapons because the situation is really difficult on the front”.

In addition, she reaffirmed the importance of full commitment to Ukraine and strongly emphasized the need to help them because “it is the survival of Ukraine but also of Europe that is at stake”, “our values”, “the security of the world”. MP Renaissance called for “national unity around the defense of Ukraine, the values ​​that are ours”.

