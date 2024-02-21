Alabama considers frozen embryos to be “children.”

This may be a court decision “Devastating Consequences” For in vitro fertilization procedures in the southern US state, according to the American Infertility Association.

Alabama Supreme Court considers embryos preserved by freezing “children”, the decision was strongly criticized by the American medical community and the White House on Tuesday, February 20. This court’s decision, given on Friday, may be “Devastating Consequences” for in vitro fertilization procedures in the southern US state, according to Resolve, America’s leading infertility association.

“Across the country, women suffer the devastating consequences of the actions of Republican elected officials”., White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre condemned on Tuesday. Friday’s decision reflects that “When the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade»The 1973 ruling established the right to abortion, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre announced.

All Republican judges

In June 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States ended the constitutional guarantee of the right to abortion, causing many states, including Alabama, to restrict or ban them. Ahead of the presidential election in November, defending abortion rights has since become a favorite of Democrats.

At the core of Friday’s decision, a complaint by three couples against a clinic that practiced in vitro fertilization. They filed a complaint after another patient accidentally destroyed their fetuses after entering a storage area, citing an 1872 law regarding malpractice deaths in support. The court initially dismissed the complaint, as the fetus was ineligible “person” Or“child”.

We believe that every human being, from the moment of conception, is made in the image of God. is” Supreme Court of Alabama

But on Friday, with a majority of 7 justices, 2 to 7, all Republicans, the Alabama Supreme Court held the opposite view that the law on infant mortality “applies to all unborn children, without limitation”. “This applies to all children, born or unborn.”Judge Jay Mitchell writes with biblical references in the text of the decision. “The people of Alabama have declared that it is the policy of the state that unborn human life is sacred.”He writes in reference to the ban on abortion within the state. “We believe that every human being, from the moment of conception, is made in the image of God.”He noted more in his court decision.

“This new legal framework could make practices like in vitro fertilization impossible”, condemned the NGO Resolve. The Alabama State Medical Association warned against such a decision “Fertility clinics may close and specialists may move to other states to practice” Their activity without fear of legal problems.