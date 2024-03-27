Live – War in Ukraine: New Russian attacks last night, four injured in Kharkiv region

At least four people were wounded near Kharkiv in a new nighttime Russian attack. Russia has claimed to have shot down Ukrainian missiles in the Belgorod region, which straddles the border between the two countries. Follow the latest information live.

Warsaw said on Sunday that a Russian cruise missile fired overnight at cities in western Ukraine penetrated Polish airspace for 39 seconds. The Polish deputy foreign minister revealed this Tuesday that NATO is considering the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles that come too close to the borders of the Atlantic alliance. Poland’s defense minister assured that Poland had activated all its anti-aircraft systems and that the missile would have been shot down if there had been the slightest indication that it was moving towards a target on Polish territory.

send special Poland’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday that NATO is considering shooting down Russian missiles that come too close to the Atlantic alliance’s borders, two days after Poland reported a violation of its airspace. Emma Barrier, special correspondent for LCI in Warsaw, takes stock of this tough tone from the country bordering Ukraine. LCI in Warsaw: Russian Missiles, NATO Threat?Source: TF1 information Wounded in Russia The Russian military said on Wednesday it had “destroyed” 18 rockets fired by Ukraine with “Vampire” systems over the Belgorod region. According to the regional governor, however, one person was injured “by shrapnel” in the border region. TF1 Report To support the Ukrainian war effort, France is increasing its military equipment production capacity. A team of 20H from TF1 was able to visit key locations involved in the production of shells, which are hard at work. economy Drone attacks “Thirteen Russian drones” attacked several Ukrainian territories between Tuesday and Wednesday night, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. According to him, “ten” were “intercepted” by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense on the territories of Kharkiv, Sumy and Kiev. Four injured At least four people were wounded in Kharkiv region overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in a Russian strike, regional officials said. Three of them, aged 55 to 64, were injured in the bomb blasts, and the fourth, aged 62, was injured in a drone strike, the region’s governor said. Russia, for its part, said it shot down Ukrainian missiles over one of its border regions. Update on the situation in Ukraine The European Union is investigating a project this Wednesday to limit certain agricultural imports from Ukraine. Some countries, such as France, consider it insufficient and want to extend these restrictions on wheat, following demands from farmers.

A Russian judge on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention of imprisoned American journalist Ivan Gershkovich for nearly a year. Charged with espionage, he will remain in jail until at least June 30, awaiting trial or a prisoner exchange.

On Tuesday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Sejna told local radio RMF24 that “Various concepts are being analyzed in NATO“From this event,”Including shooting down these missiles when they are too close to NATO borders“, of which Poland is a member.”But this can be done only with the agreement of the Ukrainian side and taking into account the international consequences.“, he added.

Warsaw expressed regret on Monday that the Russian ambassador to Poland ignored an official summons from the Polish Foreign Ministry following the missile incident. Poland then indicated that Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski had discussed the matter with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During the telephone interview, this one “Recalled that NATO has significantly increased its vigilance and strengthened its position on the eastern side of the alliance, especially in Poland.“, a senior NATO official said on Tuesday.

