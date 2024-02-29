In the United States, Donald Trump was excluded from the Republican primary in Illinois

Mandel NGAN/AFP Mandel NGAN/AFP Donald Trump (here in February 2024) is out of the Republican primary in Illinois.

United States – Never two without three. After being excluded from the ballot in the Republican primaries in Colorado and Maine, Donald Trump was declared ineligible by an Illinois judge this Wednesday, February 28. Case in point: his actions during the attack on the Capitol, during which his supporters struck at the heart of American democracy. The name of the former President of the United States, who is leading the polls for his party’s nomination, will therefore not appear on the ballot paper for the March 19 primary.

The decision comes as the Supreme Court, the pinnacle of American judicial power, must determine whether the actions of the 45th President of the United States during the events of January 6, 2021 disqualify him. With the Republican-majority court unlikely to rule against Trump, the judges want to avoid suspicion of election meddling at all costs.

Trump can still respond judicially

While awaiting his decision, a Democratic county judge in Illinois, Tracy Porter, therefore believes the former president should be removed from the ballot during the Republican primary in Illinois. “or ensure that the votes cast in his favor are discarded”. A decision that has not yet taken effect because only the courts have the power to enforce it, giving Trump a chance to respond.

Tracy Porter relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows any person to be excluded from the highest public office. “rebellion” After taking an oath to defend the Constitution. Adopted in 1868, the amendment then targeted supporters of the defeated Southern Confederacy during the Civil War (1861–1865).

After Tracy Porter’s decision, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung rushed to defend his candidate, saying he would appeal the decision. “Today, a Democratic judge in Illinois…briefly sidelined the state Election Commission and contradicted previous rulings in dozens of other federal and state courts.”he added.

While nearly thirty states have filed impeachment petitions against Donald Trump, many of them are now awaiting a Supreme Court decision. And perhaps today Colorado, Maine, and therefore Illinois join the list.

