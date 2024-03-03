French morale down in February according to INSEE, what worries them?

Every month, the National Institute of Statistics publishes a study that highlights the psychological state of the French in terms of the state of the nation and the perception of the future. According to INSEE, the score was 91 in January, which fell to 89 for the month of February.

Indeed, according to the INSEE definition, this indicator of French morale is ” A synthetic indicator of household confidence summarizes their opinion on the economic situation: the higher its value, the more favorable the household’s judgment on the economic situation. “

The average is 100, and an index above this average means the French are optimistic about the country’s economic situation, and vice versa. For them, the country’s future looks bleak given this below-average record.

The French think prices will increase tenfold in 2024!

If this indicator begins to rise again during the past three months, reaching 88 in November, 89 in December and 91 in January, the confidence of the French people in the government and its future looks set to suffer. Their main concern revolves around prices, which jumped 7 points after falling 5 points during the previous month.

As a result, according to the INSEE report, the French appear uncertain, especially with regard to their financial situation which has lost 3 points compared to last month. The report also revealed doubts about their ability to save and invest.

Therefore, this indicator lost 4 points. The same goes for the standard of living in France, overall, which fell by 4 points for the next twelve months. value that ” remains well below its long-term average », report details.

This downward trend is also confirmed in terms of French purchasing power, which gained 5 points in January, only to lose them in February. On unemployment, here again, the indicator is below its average, falling 4 points.

It must be said that during the month of February, the French saw several events that shook their confidence and their security, especially the farmers’ crisis, as well as the SNCF strike, in addition to a number of increases in sight for the rest of the period. year