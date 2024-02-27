Emmanuel Macron’s short sentence for Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé dined at the Elysée this Tuesday, February 27. The captain of the French team was invited to the presidential palace, as was Nasser El-Khelafi, president of Paris Saint-Germain. The invitation comes alongside the arrival of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on a two-day state visit to France as part of discussions surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

First meeting since the announcement of Mbappé’s departure

This is the first time the Paris striker has met the Paris Saint-Germain owner since announcing his departure from the capital club next summer.

During the arrival of the 2018 world champions, cameras were able to capture an exchange between the Emir of Qatar, Emmanuel Macron and Kylian Mbappé. We can hear the President of the Republic slip a short sentence full of innuendo to Bondinois: “You’re going to get us into trouble again.” After seven years in the Parisian jersey, the 25-year-old could join Real Madrid during next summer’s transfer window.