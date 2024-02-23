LEGO Fortnite updates and Lady Gaga enters Fortnite Festival

Lady Gaga finally made an appearance at the Fortnite Festival

Season 2 of Fortnite starts this February 22 with the 28.30 update and will end on April 22, 2024 at 6 am (CEST). Throughout Season 2, various activities are offered at the Festival Pass level to unlock new equipment, music tracks, free rewards, and bonus tracks. From now on, go for a chance to win the La Menuisière drum set, three new musical tracks for free (Rhythm Retro (8-bit Beat); Bloom, Meleur’s Potts (Best Buds))

Paid bonus route (1800 V-Bucks), we have just announced the presence of Lady Gaga and her colorful universe for about fifteen.

Fortnite x Lady Gaga – Official Trailer02/23/2024



You can unlock equipment inspired by Lady Gaga’s universe and the mysterious purple Gaga outfit that the singer wore during her Chromatica Ball World Tour. Well, you’ll have to work hard to earn this back as it represents the equivalent of 11,000 Festival Points. At least you’ll have a hack musical aura as a gift right away and be interested in a Chromatica Grette or Chromatica Keitar.

Four musical tracks can be unlocked in this paid bonus track:

-Nellie Foote. City Spud – Ride Wit Me

– Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

– Topic w/ A7S – Breaking Me

– Lady Gaga – Poker Face

The star took the opportunity to announce the news, with a nod to a 2019 post where she asked her audience what Fortnite was (with a spelling mistake). We see she has learned a lot about the subject since then!

– Chromatica Bass, (1000 V-bucks)

– Micro Chromatica (1000 V-bucks),

– Musical Track Stupid Love (500 V-Bucks)

– Pleasant Rain Feeling (500 V-Bucks).

The complete Lady Gaga pack is available for 3000 V-Bucks.

The artiste is expected to give a virtual concert through Avatar this February 22 evening. The exact time is yet to be revealed but usually we should see it around 9pm. Don’t miss if you are a fan of the singer.

Fortnite Festival Season 2 – New Jam Tracks – Lady Gaga02/23/2024







LEGO Fortnite updates and offers you fishing!





If you haven’t played Fortnite in a while, you might have missed this expansion that immerses you in LEGO design. Update or install your Fortnite game, launch the game by pressing A and select the LEGO Fortnite box in the lobby. You can select a world by the left arrow button or create a new one. Click A to create one, organize your world, validate with Y to start the game and enjoy.

LEGO Fortnite invites you to use a fishing rod and try to catch the various sea creatures listed below:

Orange fish

blue fish

green fish

Warrior fish

Blue-black shieldfish

Purple thermal fish

Raven thermal fish

Silver thermal fish

Bluebird

Purple Bluebird

Yellow Bluebird

Blue fry

Cuddly Jellyfish

Blue jellyfish

Lava Chile Fish

Legendary versions of these fish will also be available, giving you trophies in a future update. All of these beautiful catches can then be prepared, either through the fish ripper to make fillets (you’ll need to craft or use sawdust to unlock the fish ripper blueprint), or through the grill to prepare smoked fries or sushi.

To catch them, two methods:

– Production of fishing rods according to three levels of rarity, the highest level favoring your fishing but you have to upgrade your workbench accordingly.

Thus we have a typical fishing rod (level 1 workbench, you have to get the rope to unlock the typical fishing rod blueprint and put it in your inventory). Then we have the atypical fishing rod (level 2 workbench, you have to get a knotted wooden stick to put in your inventory). Then we have the rare fishing rod (level 3 workbench, you must get a flexible wooden rod in your inventory). We finish with an epic fishing rod (level 4 workbench, you must get a Nordic pine rod in your inventory).

– Creation of fishing area with bait bucket, available at four levels of rarity, the higher the level, the more chance you have to catch beautiful fish. Apart from the first level which requires a fish preparer and a fish fillet in your inventory, you will need a press for the other three levels. So an Atypical Bait Bucket requires you to have a Typical Bait Bucket in your inventory and a Wine Press in your world. On top of that you have the Rare Bait Bucket and finally the Epic Bait Bucket.

The latest update brings two new resources to LEGO® Fortnite! Now you can collect sand with your shovel and craft glass using sand and your workbench. Thanks to this glass, this opens the door to the creation of new tools: binoculars to see more easily, and two models of compasses to orient yourself more easily.

In addition to the fisherman Marin, two other fishermen are also joining your villagers: Trawler and Martin! We also have two new talismans that can be integrated into your equipment: the reflective talisman which reflects part of the damage you take to your attacker and the wave breaker talisman which allows you to swim faster. The more wavebreaker amulets you wear, the faster your speed increases! To make them, you’ll need to catch a variety of sea creatures, using your fishing rod!