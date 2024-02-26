GTA 6: This iconic song should be added to the game’s playlist!

Good news for all GTA 6 fans! This cult song should be on video game playlists!

While the GTA 6 team is doing everything possible to maintain suspense, the first track from the game’s playlist has reportedly been leaked. Discover this iconic song that should join the game playlist! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Rockstar aims for perfection

Ever since its trailer was released, GTA 6 has set the internet on fire. Because it follows the fifth opus of the “Grand Theft Auto” saga. Either one of the games Best selling in history. It’s incredible!

In the soundtrack, the Manufacturers made it big. Many say they are amazed at the depth of detail. So, Rockstar Games is doing everything possible to achieve its ambitions.

Thus, around GTA 6, many pieces of information have come out. First, the video game must be done. In Vice City 2.0. So get ready to see the gym in San Andreas. There should be collaborations like rapper T-Pain.

Rockstar Games wants GTA 6 game is complete. So the release of this new opus may be delayed… as the New York studio seeks perfection. says Strauss Zelnick, CEO of distributor Take-Two.

“Rockstar Games is in pursuit of perfection. When we feel we’ve maximized our creativity, it’s time to release the game. According to rumours, GTA 6 is coming soon Also released in 2025.

Said song will be for GTA 6 trailer 2!!

Anita Ward – Ring My Bell PS I have some information for you, follow for more! #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/GfTfbW0B6q — Agent X (@RockstarAgentX) February 25, 2024

This cult song comes in GTA 6 game

There’s no doubt, GTA 6 is on its way to being The next global success. As a reminder, its simple trailer released on December 5, 2023 broke the record.

In GTA 6, the player will play two Characters, Jason and Lucia. This is a big first, as no woman has ever had such a large role in a game. According to the leaks, there is also a good chance that a cult song will appear in the background.

This is very common. Because in the previous version, it was the main theme of It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube or Michael Hunter from GTA Andreas. Which created a sensation.

According to rumours, the music in GTA 6 should be Anita Ward’s Ring My Bell. And for good reason! Internet users have noticed that on Spotify, the cover of The music has changed.

Now, there is the GTA 6 logo. Neither one nor two, many have made the connection. So will it be used for a future trailer?

This is very possible! Because GTA 6 likes Integrate soul and disco sounds. Get to know Anita Ward is a soul, disco and R&B artist who made a splash with Ring My Bell.

Everything seems to fit! And this song will fit the Vice City atmosphere very well. So will she become a video game star? So it’s a matter of following through.