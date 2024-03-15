The manager of this big LoL team in Chutney may have prevented the return of this veteran player

With few exceptions, professional League of Legends players rarely exceed the age of thirty. After this milestone, many become streamers, coaches or even analysts. Because of their experience, they are offered this kind of career renewal when they decide to hang up their keyboard and mouse. But sometimes, some wish to return to the stage. Such is the case with this LCS legend. But his return would have been undermined by the manager of the big team, a move that had the effect of inflaming fans.

8 titles to his credit

If you’re a fan of LoL esports, you probably know Yiliang “Peter”.Doublelift” Pang. A legendary ADC in the LCS (North American League), he won 8 titles during his career, a character that many consider difficult. Twice he announced his retirement: in 2020, at the same time, Bjergsen, finally returned A few months later, then in 2023. He announced his retirement from the professional scene to once again devote himself to Twitch and his family life.

Just when we thought his career as a professional player was behind him, a new drama erupted around ADC.

Secretly, he may have planned to return to Team Liquid, but only under certain conditions. He really wanted to re-sign with the team, but only if the latter also included Jojopyun, a promising 19-year-old mid laner currently playing within Cloud 9, to his roster. However, according to DoubleLift, Team Liquid’s manager, Dodo, would have done everything to ensure that his project did not come to fruition. The two would indeed have their differences following their joint time in the Constitution. However, according to DoubleLift, Dodo threatened to leave the team if the latter re-hired the player.

This resulted in Jojopun not joining Team Liquid, but Cloud9, and DoubleLift’s comeback plans fell through.

Doublelift said that Dodo’s behavior was underhanded, but Dodo sent him a letter of apology stating that he acted on the spur of the moment. So ADC decided to tell the whole story during the LCS co-stream, and apparently it had some consequences.

The manager threatened

Following the broadcast of his stream, Dodo unfortunately received numerous threats, including death messages and incitements to commit suicide. “What a great way to start the day with messages from fans telling me to kill myself and death threats. Thank you all!” He said on Twitter/X.

He also wanted to give his point of view. According to him, Team Liquid may have actually talked to Jojopun with a view to recruiting him, but the player wanted to play with Cloud9’s ADC Berserker and that’s why he chose to join this team instead of TL. VsDoublelift’s condition for returning to TL was to recruit Jojopun to the roster, so a deal could not be reached. In conclusion, Dodo admits to being disappointed by ADC’s behavior and misinformation.