League of Legends: Get these freebies before they disappear

Important facts

The termination of the contract between Riot Games and Amazon Prime was announced in December 2023.

The latest free League of Legends Capsule is now available on the site and can only be redeemed until March 14, 2024.

More free in-game content for League of Legends and Valorant.

Riot Games and Amazon Prime have had a great partnership for a few years now. Unfortunately, in December 2023, the former announced that the collaboration was ending and all support for Riot Games titles would cease to exist.

From free weekly skin shards to free monthly capsules, we’ve come to the end. It was a big hit back in December, but as of today, the announcement has come true.





League of Legends’ latest free-to-play content became available on February 8 and will only last until March 14, 2024.

To claim this, go to its Prime Gaming page and click the Get In-Game Content button. This free Prime Gaming Capsule includes:

350 rp

200 orange essence

Mystery Skin Permanent (Guaranteed Epic)

Mystery Ward skin

Champion Permanent Shard

(2) Series 1 Eternals Shards

XP Boost: 30-days

(4) Champion Shards

There’s about a month left until the deal ends, but you don’t want to miss out, so secure it now before you forget!

What other free games and in-game content are there on Prime Gaming?

Although the partnership between Riot Games and Amazon Prime has ended, you can still enjoy monthly free games from Prime Gaming. Some games can be retrieved through the Amazon Games app, the Epic Games Store, and Legacy Games.

To see all the free games for Prime Gaming for February 2024, go to this article.

by Nathalie

