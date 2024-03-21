Technology

Layoffs, canceled games, studio closures… The video game industry is entering a period of crisis

investigation – The entertainment sector, which has emerged as a big winner from the Covid period, is looking bleak despite its apparent vibrancy.

Be prepared for layoffs. » The theme of this roundtable, held Thursday during the Game Developers Conference, is the darkness of the video game industry. Asked ahead of this annual gathering of professionals in the sector, which opened on Monday in San Francisco, 35% of the 3,000 surveyed indicated their company had cut jobs, while 30% said they were worried about their future.

In France, the Pegasus ceremony, which awards the best games designed in the country, is also marked by this indifference. Amidst tears of joy and thanks, some of the winners punctuated their speeches with references Our colleagues who recently lost their jobs. » Don’t lose hope, don’t lose faith, remember what guides us, the desire to entertain and make people dream »Baldur’s Gate 3 requested the team to come on stage, while Culture Minister Rachida Dati called. resilience capacity

