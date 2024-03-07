FF7 Rebirth: How many chapters and zones to go through in the game?

In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Cloud and Avalanche’s adventures continue outside of Midgar, and the mercenary is unlikely to be inactive. Find out how many chapters you have to complete to see the end credits, what they represent in relation to the story of the first Final Fantasy 7 titled, and how many areas you have to explore from top to bottom to get 100%. .

Watch Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Amazon

How many chapters are there in FF7 Rebirth?

This is undoubtedly the question that haunts a good number of players: how many chapters to expect in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and how far does the adventure go compared to the original game? As we have already seen Final Fantasy VII Remake, the original story underwent some changes, not only in terms of narrative, but also in terms of lifespan. indeed, FF7 remake Only procedures The first 6 chapters of Final Fantasy VIIfrom beginning to end Flight from MidgarBut the Midgar Zone is enriched with countless side quests, longevity still About 50 hours If we focus further on secondary elements 18 chapters of the main story.

Regarding FF7 RebornIts extraordinary lifespan allows it to be traced 12 chapters after the flight from Midgar to reach A city of the ancients, in other words the end of the first disc of the original game. This part of the story is sprawling 14 chapters And more than a hundred hours if you take the time to complete all the related activities. Will be able to find the titles of the most curious 14 chapters of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Under the spoiler tag below:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth walkthrough summary

How many zones are there in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

When you start FF7 RebornThe first place you visit is the city Clause. This is located north of the game’s first explorable area Prairie region. There are tons of side activities waiting for you in this region and all the others, but how many areas will you need to explore to reach the end of the game? In terms of fully explorable regions, ie with Transmission towersNo Crawl reportsAnd Aspers To weaken, you can expect a rack 6 regions.

Once you are done with these 6 fields, you will have access 2 additional regions As part of the narrative. One of them serves some research objectives, but the last one is only for descriptive purposes. So there is 8 zones in totalWhose names you can find behind the following spoiler tags: Spoilerdisplayhide Prairie region, old territory, Coral region, Gongaga region, Cosmo region, Nibel region, Central OceanAnd Northwood. You can already find our guides in the first four zones Our complete Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth solutionWhich will be updated soon with the remaining zones and their activities!