Sports

Longoria and Benatia had a big talk after Marseille’s latest hiccup

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 58 1 minute read

OM lost on the pitch of Stade Brestois this Sunday, at the end of the 22nd day of Ligue 1 (1-0). After the meeting, Marseille president Pablo Longoria spoke at length with his adviser, Medhi Benatia.

A disappointing evening for OM. one more. While they had the chance to revive themselves by moving closer to the top of the table, Gennaro Gattuso’s men lost at Stade Brestois this Sunday, at the end of the 22nd day of Ligue 1 (1-0). In numerical superiority for much of the second half, after Steve Mouney was sent off on the hour mark (for a bad move on Leonardo Balerdi), Marseille were too unsure to make a difference at the Francis Stadium. wheat

It wasn’t until the 88th minute that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the only shot on target of the evening for the Marseille club, who was punished in stoppage time by Pierre Lis-Melo. Without this seventh victory (in all competitions), the sixth in a row in the championship, Pablo Longoria appeared worried.

Longoria went back and forth on the phone

Om’s president had a major discussion in the mixed zone with his adviser Medhi Bentia. The two men continued their exchange while standing away from the camera. Longoria then continued to speak with Benatia on the phone. Marseille are now 9th in Ligue 1, halfway between the European places and the red zone.

Top articles

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 58 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The way for al-Khelafi’s favorite to succeed Zawi becomes clear

4 weeks ago

Jairo Concha to Sports University: Former Alianza Lima footballer reaches agreement with Cream team and will be at Uni centenary | Sports

January 11, 2024

Mercato – PSG: Luis Enrique says stop, one player will go

January 16, 2024

Senegal-Ivory Coast live

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button