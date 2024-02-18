Longoria and Benatia had a big talk after Marseille’s latest hiccup

OM lost on the pitch of Stade Brestois this Sunday, at the end of the 22nd day of Ligue 1 (1-0). After the meeting, Marseille president Pablo Longoria spoke at length with his adviser, Medhi Benatia.

A disappointing evening for OM. one more. While they had the chance to revive themselves by moving closer to the top of the table, Gennaro Gattuso’s men lost at Stade Brestois this Sunday, at the end of the 22nd day of Ligue 1 (1-0). In numerical superiority for much of the second half, after Steve Mouney was sent off on the hour mark (for a bad move on Leonardo Balerdi), Marseille were too unsure to make a difference at the Francis Stadium. wheat

It wasn’t until the 88th minute that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the only shot on target of the evening for the Marseille club, who was punished in stoppage time by Pierre Lis-Melo. Without this seventh victory (in all competitions), the sixth in a row in the championship, Pablo Longoria appeared worried.

Longoria went back and forth on the phone

Om’s president had a major discussion in the mixed zone with his adviser Medhi Bentia. The two men continued their exchange while standing away from the camera. Longoria then continued to speak with Benatia on the phone. Marseille are now 9th in Ligue 1, halfway between the European places and the red zone.