Pedro Pascal Quits Shooting Season 2!

When the filming for the season of the series started just a few weeks ago, a reporter revealed some unreassuring news.

With a first season that managed to bring players and the general public together, the series The Last of Us has become very popular in recent months. Season 2 is currently filming and we can find out Pedro Pascal Also Bella Ramsay as Joel Miller and Ellie. However, while it has been a month since filming began, Pedro Pascal has reportedly completed shooting his scenes.

Is Pedro Pascal Destined For The Same Fate As Joel Miller In Season 2?

This is the news that makes all the fans of the series and even the fans of the game shiver: Pedro Pascal may have left filming season 2 as he filmed all of his appearances in the program. Information revealed by Daniel Richman, a very serious American insider. According to the latter, the shooting of the film started a month ago.

Pedro Pascal has reportedly wrapped up shooting for 'The Last of Us' season 2 He will begin shooting for Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' this summer

The news questions: Will the fate of Joel, played by Pascal, match his character in the second game? With such a short filming time, we can legitimately think that Pascal’s screen presence could be reduced…

This question is all the more relevant since the writers previously announced their departure from the game for this season. Then we imagined the discovery of events between the two opuses. But is it still relevant?

Busy 2024 for Pedro Pascal

Another reason for this express shoot for Pedro Pascal may be very different. Indeed, the actor has many other projects to shoot this year. We can cite Ari Aster’s next film, but especially the film Strange 4 Studio Marvel. Pascal will play Reed Richards, the leader of the team.

So it could be that the shooting of season 2 The Last of Us The star was faster than expected for the actor, but not necessarily because his character disappears early in the program. The answer should reach us in a few months, since then Daniel Richman also said that the second season will be released around March or April 2025.