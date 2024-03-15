Leptospirosis: An epidemic of unprecedented scale in Reunion with 99 cases since the beginning of the year

The regional health agency calls for vigilance this Friday, March 15. Reunion Island is facing an epidemic of unprecedented scale, with 99 cases of leptospirosis reported since January 1, 2024. A record 61 cases were reported in February.

Since the beginning of this year there has been a leptospirosis epidemic on an unprecedented scale, the Regional Health Agency of Reunion confirms this Friday, March 15.

99 cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed since January 1. This is almost three times more cases than in previous years during the same period. 26 cases were reported in 2023 and 36 in 2022.

A death directly related to leptospirosis occurred in February and other deaths are still under investigation. In Réunion, an average of one to three deaths per year are associated with leptospirosis.

61 cases of leptospirosis were reported during the month of February. Even during the peaks of the epidemic in previous years, this number of monthly cases was never reached. April 2022 saw the highest number of 49 cases.

Since the beginning of the year, emergency services activity was double that of the same period in 2023, with 58 visits, including 34 hospitalizations, for suspected leptospirosis.

ARS explains that in “Climatic conditions during this period of austral summer are favorable for the persistence of bacteria in water and moist environments”. result : The risk of contamination by leptospirosis increases during hazardous activities.

Contamination hypotheses are primarily associated with agricultural activities and to a lesser extent with recreational activities such as freshwater and DIY activities and yard cleaning.

The ARS emphasizes that all areas of the island are affected, although more than 80 cases reside in the southern and western areas of Reunion. Men were most affected and 80 cases were between 40 and 79 years of age.



Farmers are on the front line facing the threat of leptospirosis

•

©Reunion La 1ère



ARS urges the utmost vigilance from Reunion Islanders “Apply personal protective measures; consult your doctor as soon as symptoms appear and indicate whether one or more hazardous activities have been carried out”.

Leptospirosis is a disease that requires early diagnosis and treatment. From August 2023, reporting of any leptospirosis infection is mandatory. Below are tips to protect yourself:

Apply personal safety measures:

Wear appropriate protective equipment (gloves, boots or closed shoes, glasses, etc.) when gardening, collecting trash, moving large objects, or handling livestock.

Do not walk barefoot or wear slippers for activities indoors or outdoors in wet or muddy environments (muddy ground, puddles, stagnant water, ravines).

Protect your wounds from contact with water (waterproof dressings), wash them with drinking water and

Disinfect as soon as possible after exposure.

For farmers and breeders, be vigilant about wearing protective equipment

Personal is required. Regular hand washing is recommended.

Close your trash can properly.

Maintain your yard on a regular basis (absence of large objects or litter conducive to spreading

Some rats…).

Collect and dispose of garbage regularly in proper ways to avoid attracting rodents.

Eliminate all food sources for rodents, including leftover pet food.

If chickens are raised at home, make sure that food intended for these animals is not accessible to rodents (food packed in airtight containers, leftover food discarded, fine mesh fence to prevent any intrusion into the chicken house).

Respect swimming restrictions in places marked at risk.

In case of cloudy water, it is recommended to postpone leisure activities in fresh water. These prevention measures should be applied especially after periods of heavy rainfall because the risk of contact with contaminated wetlands is high.

A vaccine against leptospirosis exists. After evaluation by a doctor, it is reserved for certain at-risk occupational categories or people who regularly practice hazardous recreational activities. This complements vaccination prevention measures.