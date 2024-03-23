Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children will be absent from the big family event
Friday March 22, Kate Middleton surprised everyone in public. After weeks of speculation about the state of her health, the Princess of Wales has lifted the veil on her nagging illness. The mother of three revealed that she has cancer and is undergoing preventive chemotherapy. An announcement that will shake up the public outings that the royal family usually attends…
This is an unexpected announcement that the world was treated to on Friday 22 March. Kate Middleton, who underwent stomach surgery in mid-January 2024, has come out of her long silence to calm the rumors and speculations that have been circulating the web for weeks. On the occasion of Mother’s Day and after the scandal of recovered family photos for which she apologized, the mother of George, Charlotte and Louis spoke through a video posted on her social network. She was sitting on a bench at her estate in Windsor when she revealed she was suffering from cancer. The Princess of Wales did not specify which cancer it might be but clarified that she had started preventive chemotherapy on the advice of her medical team.
“These past few months have been extremely difficult for our entire family, but I have a fantastic medical team who have taken such great care of me, for which I am very grateful.” she declared. Then to announce: “In January, I underwent a major abdominal operation in London which was apparently benign. The operation was successfully carried out. However, tests done after the operation revealed the presence of cancer. So my medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment. After this statement that shocked the world, especially after the wave of all kinds of rumors posted about it on the Internet, the magazine Hello! announced that Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children will not be present for the main annual appearance During an important event in the royal family’s calendar. A very small family indeed Will not attend Easter service next week.
The couple’s children, Princesses George and Louis and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who attend Lambrock School in Berkshire, will also be absent from school for a month and are not expected to return until April 17, according to the magazine. Hello! “They will now most likely stay at home with their parents during the holidays, which began just as Kate’s news was announced to the world on Friday.”, we can read from our peers. The Welsh family usually spend their children’s school holidays at Annmere Hall, their ten-bedroom second home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. And some British media have suggested that Kate, William and their children planned to go there. A bracket that lets them breathe…
During her speech on Friday 22 March, the daughter-in-law of King Charles III, also suffering from cancer, declared: “We hope you understand that we need time, space and privacy as a family until my treatment is over. My work has always given me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to returning whenever I can, but for now I must fully focus on my recovery.”
