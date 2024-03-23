Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children will be absent from the big family event

This is an unexpected announcement that the world was treated to on Friday 22 March. Kate Middleton, who underwent stomach surgery in mid-January 2024, has come out of her long silence to calm the rumors and speculations that have been circulating the web for weeks. On the occasion of Mother’s Day and after the scandal of recovered family photos for which she apologized, the mother of George, Charlotte and Louis spoke through a video posted on her social network. She was sitting on a bench at her estate in Windsor when she revealed she was suffering from cancer. The Princess of Wales did not specify which cancer it might be but clarified that she had started preventive chemotherapy on the advice of her medical team.

“These past few months have been extremely difficult for our entire family, but I have a fantastic medical team who have taken such great care of me, for which I am very grateful.” she declared. Then to announce: “In January, I underwent a major abdominal operation in London which was apparently benign. The operation was successfully carried out. However, tests done after the operation revealed the presence of cancer. So my medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment. After this statement that shocked the world, especially after the wave of all kinds of rumors posted about it on the Internet, the magazine Hello! announced that Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children will not be present for the main annual appearance During an important event in the royal family’s calendar. A very small family indeed Will not attend Easter service next week.