Kanye West: Why Wasn’t “Vultures 2” Released On March 8 As Planned?

Kanye West’s absence from music worries his fans. Why wasn’t his album “Vultures 2” released on March 8, 2024?

This Friday March 8 was a day eagerly awaited by Kanye West fans as he was set to unveil the sequel to “Vultures”. But why wasn’t his album released on March 8 as planned? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kanye West: A Rapper Who Wants Himself

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West put his career on hold. Although he made a few noises as he clashed with his enemies, he did not do much on his musical projects.

A hard blow to his fans who have been waiting for him for a long time. And for good reason! They don’t doubt his talent. Besides being a great artist, Kanye West is also a great Producer and singer.

His albums such as Graduation and Watch the Throne are considered Like the classics. So there are many who hope to see it Continued but consistent.

Rest assured, Kanye West hasn’t left his studio! Three years after Donda, he made his big Back with the vultures. A project with his friend Ty Dolla $ign, which immediately met with great success.

The album was a hit with 56 million streams. He also found himself Top 1 in over 109 countries. Previously, this record was held by her loss to Drake and 21 Savage. Kanye West is so proud of him!

So during a party at the Acor Arena, he invited his daughter on stage to set the mood on stage with her song Talking/Once Again. Given this incredible success, so he decided Finalize the vulture 2. But the latter is desired …

Why didn’t “Vultures 2” release on March 8?

A few weeks after the release of the first part of Vulture, Kanye West and his friend Ty Dolla $ign began working hard to release the part. 2 from their joint album.

Famous rapper and producer French Montana will be on the project. however, There is a problem ! Because the sequel to Vultures was slated to release this Friday, March 8. But once againThere is a delay.

This is not a great first! Because there have been many postponements due to unforeseen circumstances. In fact, it was scheduled to release on February 9, March 8 and finally on April 5. Enough to disappoint Many fans of Kanye West…

Faced with the intensity of the situation, he shared A message to explain. He responded to a fan who asked him: ” hi yeh Will Vulture 2 be available today? »

Kanye West responds as follows: “ We are in the laboratory. » A message which proves that this album will not be released this month. But for the moment, he has not announced New release date…

However, the third part, Vulture 3, should therefore be released on April 5. So Kanye West will have to work harder to get it released on time at the risk of disrupting his entire April schedule.

One thing is certain that his fans are eagerly waiting for him in the coming days.