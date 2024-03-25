France raises vigipirate plan for “emergency attack”.

The decision, taken following the defense conference at Elysee, is justified by “the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the attacks and the threats to our country,” according to Gabriel et al.

The French government announced on Sunday 24 March that it was raising the level of vigilpirate plans for an “emergency attack” after the attack in Moscow. This decision, taken following the Council of Defense at Elysee, is justified by “Islamic State’s Claim of Responsibility for Attacks and Threats to Our Country”, According to Gabriel Atal, who spoke on the social network X.

Following the attack in Moscow, a Defense and National Security Council was convened by the President of the Republic this evening at the Elysée. Given the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats to our country, we have decided that… — Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) March 24, 2024

At least 137 people were killed in an attack at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday. It was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS). Moscow still did not discuss responsibility for the group on Sunday, citing Ukrainian leadership.

Meeting “with all affected security services”.

“The Moscow attack was claimed to have come from the Islamic State in Khorasan. However, the organization threatens France and has been involved in recently foiled attack plans in several European countries, including Germany and France.”Matignon mentioned.

“The Prime Minister has asked to call the Secretary General of Defense and National Security tomorrow under his authority (Monday) First thing in the morning, a meeting to bring together all the security services affected by the increase in vijipirate levels”, added Matignon. In January the Vigipirate scheme was downgraded to Level 2 (“Enhanced Security – Risk of Attack”).