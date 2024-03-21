Johnny Depp responds to actress Lola Glaudini’s allegations of verbal abuse on set of ‘Blow’

Controversy – The affair which has resurfaced will testify to the actor’s violent behavior towards the novice actress

Johnny Depp has earned a bad reputation on film sets. Stories, two decades old, resurface. The actor, once ostracized by Hollywood before returning to the cinema industry’s good graces after the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, finds himself isolated again.

Indeed, Lola Glaudini, who made her debut on this film blow up In 2000, the star was accused by Ted Demme Pirates of the Caribbean verbal abuse, as she reminisced about her career during her appearance on the podcast Powerful Truth AngelsLast January.

And this week the story was talked about again.

Word against word

What is it about? actress of The Sopranos On air, Totally Disgusted revealed that he had become enraged when Johnny Depp “burst out laughing” at one of his lines, even though he was doing it according to the director’s instructions.

“Johnny Depp, when they said ‘cut,’ came up to me, stuck his finger in my face and said, ‘Who do you think? Who do you think? Shut up, mess!’ “, she said. And added: “‘I’m here, I’m trying to say my lines and you’re distracting me. you are stupid Oh, now, oh now it’s not anymore(…) Read more at 20 min

