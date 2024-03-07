Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny to star at upcoming Met Gala

The major New York social gathering, scheduled for May 6, has appointed four nominees to preside over its 2024 edition.

Shock due. Actress Zendaya and the prince of Latin rap Bad Bunny are among the co-chairs of the upcoming Met Gala, the massive New York social gathering where stars parade extravagant outfits. He will be joined by actress Jennifer Lopez and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, Thor in the Marvel saga. On May 6 and as every year, he will return to Central Park on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum, the high priestess of events and fashion, the editor-in-chief of the magazine Vogue Anna Wintour.

Thanks to his albums The Sin of Unvera tReleased in 2022 and Nadi sabe lo kwe wa a pasar mananaReleased in 2023, Bad Bunny reached number 2E A place on the podium for the world’s most listened to artists on Spotify, behind Taylor Swift. Zendaya became a star for her role in the series, which aired on the Disney Channel Euphoria Airing on HBO amid teenage life, trauma, romantic relationships and addictions.

“The Garden of Time”

Both a celebrity parade and a social and philanthropic evening, the Met Gala is a major source of funding for the museum’s fashion department. In its press release, the Metropolitan Museum emphasizes that“So far, and since Met Administrator Anna Wintour took over as director, the gala has raised $223.5 million for the Costume Institute”.

Every year, the event takes place on the first Monday of May and coincides with the opening of the main exhibition of the dedicated “Costume Institute” in 2024. “Sleeping Beauties” From the museum, in other words these oldest or most fragile pieces of clothing or costume in its collection. And the dress code for the evening, other information eagerly awaited by fashionistas who will throng the steps to catch a glimpse of the stars on May 6: “The Garden of Time”Which British science fiction writer J.G. Refers to Ballard’s short story of the same name, which is about the fleeting nature of beauty.

This “Dress Code” It allows great designers to put their imagination at the service of the outfits worn by the stars, and climbing the steps of the Met is the occasion for a satirical extravaganza every year, as in 2021, when reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrives. Completely covered in black including his face.