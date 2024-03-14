It’s becoming less and less expensive to produce your electricity

A cold blow to your electricity bill. Avidsen joins manufacturers that offer do-it-yourself solar panel kits. With Soria, available on April 1, it will be possible, thanks to plugging four photovoltaic panels into an electrical outlet, to produce the equivalent of our daily switched appliances (refrigerator, internet box) and the same amount of electricity they consume every day. On standby (television, robot vacuum cleaner, etc.). Should we arm ourselves when the cost of electricity has never been so high and solar energy so low? 20 minutes Gives you the keys.

Between 300 and 400 euros per year

It is a qualified inventory Lament of progress By Boris Vian! Internet box: 40 euros. Television on standby: 20 euros. or VMC: 40 euros. Even a refrigerator: up to 200 euros depending on its volume. Robot vacuum cleaner: 50 euros. Also an aquarium: up to 300 euros! Electrical appliances that work continuously or on standby do not say so but cost a lot of money every year. In France, we are talking about costs that can reach between 300 euros and 400 euros per year depending on the household, including 80 euros for standby products alone (source: Adem).

The Avidsen Soria solar kit can produce up to 400 watts. -Avidsen

Therefore, it makes sense to invest 499 euros once and for all to cover this so-called “residual” (or hidden) power consumption. In any case, this is the argument of Evidsen, which has just unveiled its Soria solar panel kit. Capable of generating up to 400 watts of electricity, it allows us to cover the 150 to 300 watts average daily consumption by these famous products that we never turn off, according to the French brand of connected products for the home.

Only 30 minutes installation

This solar station consists of four 100 watt panels (80.5 x 70 x 2.5 cm per panel) placed on the ground, on a wall or on your balcony (i.e. a strip measuring 3.04 x 0.68m). They are not compatible with ceiling installation. For their part, according to Evidsen, their implementation will not require more than 30 minutes. Once the panels are fixed (facing south if possible, with an optimal inclination of 30%), simply plug them into a standard power outlet.

Their electricity production is immediately fed back into the home network. which will primarily consume energy produced free of charge by photovoltaic panels before being powered by the grid. All that’s left is to declare Enedis and check its product on the Avidsen Home app.

The Avidsen Soria Solar Kit is designed to be hung on a balcony. -Avidsen

Well, let’s remember that before getting to that point, it is also advisable to request planning permission from your town hall if the installed panels are visible from the street. And if installed on the balcony of a collective residence (an optional hanging system is sold for 29 euros), the approval of the trustee of your co-ownership is mandatory. Tip for Floor Break: A counterweight is required. In the event of a gust of wind, your solar panels may well…

Falling prices

The fact that Avidsen’s Soria is part of an underlying trend. In France, thousands of homes are equipped with this type of easy-to-implement kit, without having to do balancing work on their roofs. You can also find them at Sonology (from 629 euros for a 425 watt play kit) or Beam (from 499 euros for a 400 watt beam kit). With falling prices. Just a year ago, the 300 watt beam kit we present here sold for 780 euros. For this price, it is now practically possible to buy two kits from the Nantes manufacturer to produce up to 600 watts. Stronger: MaterFrance offers an 860 watt kit on its site from 399 euros (but without fixings)…

Two kits to make more and better?

With a 400 watt kit promising savings of around 200 euros per year, solar energy makes more and more sense to produce part of its energy. It is not uncommon for people who bought the first kit to buy a second kit. As long as they have enough space, the idea for them is not just to produce a little more, but to produce their electricity better. With one kit facing southeast and the other facing southwest, their production is optimized throughout the day.

Failing that, DIY enthusiasts – they exist! – builds support on wheels, which allow them (if they are present at home) to follow the path of the sun during the day with their photovoltaic panels….