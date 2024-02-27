Business

The reasons behind the surprise departure of bank president Nicolas Thery

Photo of Admin Admin35 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

Nicolas Thery has been President of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale since 2014.
François Bouchon / François Bouchon / Le Figaro

After spending ten years as president of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, he will step down at the beginning of April at the age of just 58. He is confident about the reasons for his professional choice in Le Figaro.

A powerful boss of a major French bank who takes the field of his own free will is rarely, if ever, seen. However, Nicolas Thery, president of the Credit Mutual Alliance Federale, which brings together 14 of the 19 federations, made the decision at the age of just 58. Re-elected to the post in May 2022, his mandate runs through 2025. To everyone’s surprise, Nicolas Thery announced this Tuesday that he would be stepping down in early April.“I want to have another personal balance and make better use of my free time, even if I haven’t defined it yet,” manager Le Figaro says. There is a demand to be the president of the bank for 10 years.

Nicolas Thery leaving his place â€¦

This article is reserved for subscribers. You still have 89% to find.

Do you want to read more?

Unlock all items instantly.

Already subscribed? enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin35 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Amazon France Logistic fined 32 million euros by CNIL for “employee supervision”.

January 23, 2024

What is Vishing, this diabolical scam that wreaks havoc and worries the authorities

2 weeks ago

Commercial Negotiations: There is no general price reduction on the shelves this year

4 weeks ago

Digital giants sign pact against misleading use of AI in elections

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button