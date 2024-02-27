The reasons behind the surprise departure of bank president Nicolas Thery

Nicolas Thery has been President of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale since 2014.

After spending ten years as president of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, he will step down at the beginning of April at the age of just 58. He is confident about the reasons for his professional choice in Le Figaro.

A powerful boss of a major French bank who takes the field of his own free will is rarely, if ever, seen. However, Nicolas Thery, president of the Credit Mutual Alliance Federale, which brings together 14 of the 19 federations, made the decision at the age of just 58. Re-elected to the post in May 2022, his mandate runs through 2025. To everyone’s surprise, Nicolas Thery announced this Tuesday that he would be stepping down in early April.“I want to have another personal balance and make better use of my free time, even if I haven’t defined it yet,” manager Le Figaro says. There is a demand to be the president of the bank for 10 years.

