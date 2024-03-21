“It was the only thing I had.”

A Cuban who recently arrived in the United States reported that he was attacked This Tuesday in West Miami by two men who, at gunpoint, They stole his car, where he lived and all his belongings.

PAVEL ALONSO WILLIAM He was driving down a city street when he was stopped by a red four-door sedan, where two African-American men wearing ski masks and armed with guns got out, according to police. Univision Miami.

The robbers pointed their weapons at the Cubanswho fled the scene, while the assailants escaped in both vehicles.

The incidents happened near Southwest 57th Avenue and 11th Street in West Miami. Police indicated the license plate of the stolen car is 54BEXH, although the report did not provide other details about the vehicle.

Fortunately, the victim attack He was not injured, but was robbed of everything he had as he confessed to a television channel.

Alonso testified that he lived in his car and had all his possessions with him.

“Everything I had was inside the car, all my papers, my saints… All I had was inside the car, the only thing I had here in the United States was the car, I had nothing else.“, he claimed.

This may not be the only case armed robbery in northwest Miami, according to authorities.

Miami police are investigating another case of armed robbery of a vehicle by the occupants of a red sedan, after security cameras captured a Car theft By some people, in that area of ​​the city.

Agents are investigating whether the incidents are connected and may be a gang, so they’re asking the community for any information that could lead to finding the perpetrators of these incidents.