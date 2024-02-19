Illegal immigration will become a crime in Arizona

Arizona has proposed an initiative that aims to make illegal immigration a state crime. Thus, it would equal Texas in its zero-tolerance policy toward undocumented immigrants from various countries in the region and from other continents.



A few weeks ago, Texas passed a law that gives state judges the option to deport immigrants without following due process. In the case of Arizona, the bill is called SB1231 and is known as the “Arizona Invasion Act.”

With the new proposal, illegal immigration would become a state crime and punishable by local law. Illegal border crossers will be charged less. Meanwhile, serious offenses will be filed against repeat offenders.

The law in question would give state and local law enforcement agencies “absolute immunity” from civil lawsuits. This will apply if they cause any damage while complying with the new provision.

If the order, still in draft, is finally approved, it would become one of the strongest state laws against undocumented immigrants. In this case, the initiative was promoted by Republican legislators Jan Schamp and Joseph Chaplik. It follows in the footsteps of those already implemented in Texas and Florida.

“Law, show me your papers.”

The current bill is similar to the controversial SB1070 introduced in 2020 and known as “take me the papers”. The rule turned Arizona into the center of the immigration debate; Its approval led to massive protests and economic boycotts against the state.

However, SB1231 goes a step further as it gives local judges the authority to decide immigration cases and issue deportation orders. Immigration rights organizations note that the Supreme Court has ruled that only the federal government can enforce such laws.



