“It is not possible to think so”: Christophe Decava calls all France to witness and Quelle blows his fist in the Epoque.

Since its identification, HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, has been the cause Shock waves across the world. Quickly, many hypothesized ideas about the transmission and origin of the disease began to circulate. Show every Saturday evening What an era!, hosted by Christophe Dechavanne and Léa Salame, with different and diverse speakers, allows to address topics affecting the current society. And it was last night that Christophe Dechavan decided Give an excuse !

More than 40 years after the discovery of the virus, IFOP regularly questions preconceived notions surrounding HIV. Last November, the organization published a survey it conducted on “seduction.”Preconceptions of young people about AIDS“. In a 32-page document, the IFOP revealed alarming statistics about the lack of knowledge about HIV among young people aged 15 to 24. Alarming statistics that give. Feeling back in the 80s Where there was very little knowledge about this virus.

“That’s a lie”

More than 1,000 young people were questioned to determine the IFOP study Preconceived ideas that still have a hard life and whether young people in particular were well informed about HIV. And although it’s 2024 and you’d think things would have gotten better by then, it seems that’s far from the case. For example, 30% of respondents would think that HIV Can be transmitted by a simple kiss Exchange with an HIV-positive person. “That is a lie” Christophe Dechavan would later say dryly. But it doesn’t stop there.

Other incongruous ideas are presented especially among young people viz Transmission of the virus Drinking the same glass of water as an HIV positive person Or just by waving. Two ideas supported by respectively 25% and 16% of the respondents. Figures that make the host jump. “We’re basically on Mars“he said”We are not only seen by young people there, but it would be good if you keep watching us, (…), if you send a message to young people that these statistics are amazing.“

“Thinking like that is no longer possible”

If these statistics are particularly worrisome because of their scale and the impact these preconceived ideas can have on them. Discrimination experienced by HIV positive people, there is another that is just as worrying. 19% of survey respondents believe that taking paracetamol can cause Prevents transmission of HIV. “Take two minutes, I know this isn’t a lunch topic, but pull out these numbers and give them to the kids“Christophe DeChavan said”Because it is not possible to think, it is no longer possible“

Similarly, in the IFOP study, we found that 23% of survey respondents thought so Taking the traditional contraceptive pill will be effective Against transmission of HIV. The study also discusses how respondents may view HIV-positive people and 40% of them will feel uncomfortable If the person who was supposed to look after their child(ren) was HIV positive. Alarming statistics which show the lack of knowledge of the respondents and as mentioned earlier, Participating in discrimination.