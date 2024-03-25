Israel condemns the United States’ “obvious decline”.

US for the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield abstains from voting on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council meeting, March 25, 2024. Angela Weiss / AFP

The United Nations Security Council has decided. On Monday 25 March, the UN body voted in favour “Immediate Ceasefire” In the Gaza Strip, the call has been repeatedly blocked by the United States, which this time avoided provoking the anger of its Israeli ally.

Immediately after the adoption of the resolution, Israel canceled an expected delegation visit to Washington, ensuring that the Americans were absent. “Nui(sai)t » Both their war efforts and their efforts to free the hostages. “This is a clear step away from the consistent position of the United States in the Security Council since the beginning of the war” On October 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

For its part, the White House said it was surprised by Israel’s disproportionate response. “It seems that the services of the Prime Minister (Israel) Try to create an impression of detachment when this is not necessary”US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed regret, asserting that the decision was not representative “No change in course”.

Also Read | Joe Biden traps his support for Israel Add to your preferences

Change in tone

A US State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, assured that the United States would find a way to discuss the situation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip – where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge after fleeing bombings in the north. enclave – despite the Israeli Prime Minister’s refusal to send a delegation organized for this purpose. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, ” Rafah is likely to be discussed with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “, he added. His visit to Washington was on hold.

“We believe this massive invasion would be a mistake.”, continued Mr. Miller, who deplores the dangers “huge” For citizens. “Such an attack would undermine Israel’s security” And “would harm his standing in the world”he said.

The resolution, carried by non-permanent members of the council, is required to be voted on Monday “Immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” – which started two weeks ago – next “Bring about a permanent ceasefire”And “Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”.

The text was adopted with 14 votes in favor of the United States and one abstention. Israel’s allies have so far systematically opposed the word “ceasefire” in UN resolutions, blocking three texts to that effect. In recent weeks, however, they have shown signs of changing their position, with the Biden administration supporting ground operations south of the Gaza Strip, early in the conflict. But with more than 32,000 dead in the Palestinian enclave, according to Hamas, and the risk of famine rising, the United States said it wanted to redouble its efforts for a ceasefire.

The change in tone that led to the proposed resolution “need” The ceasefire was rejected on Friday by Russia and China, who believed the American text did not clearly call for an immediate ceasefire.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Israel-Hamas war: The Biden administration is trying to influence Israeli policy Add to your preferences

The world with AFP

Reuse this content