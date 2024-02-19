Vladimir Putin’s impressionist campaign

This Saturday, February 17, Russia opened the last stage of the presidential campaign, a vote that will take place from March 15 to 17 and whose outcome leaves no doubt. This is the stage where television can host debates. Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has already announced, will not be attending. ” He is very busy », its spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a few days ago. His campaign is actually unfolding essentially for the moment in dominant mode. An example with an exhibition called “Russia” which takes place in Greater Moscow. Its stated purpose is to promote Russian heritage and ” Achievements in regions ”, including those connected to Ukraine.

From our correspondent in Moscow,

A faint whiff of the Soviet Union: Giga-Expo takes place at VDNKh, north of Moscow. This vast park, dotted with pavilions of Stalinist architecture, was inaugurated in 1939 to promote and celebrate the splendor and diversity of the USSR. Hardly a subliminal message: The “accomplishments” presented here belong to the presidential candidate. The exhibit, which opened to the public on November 4 and runs through April 12, was also designed to support the president’s campaign. The Russian press even thought that Vladimir Putin would declare himself a candidate to succeed him.

Television regularly reports on various events taking place there, such as visits by officials. According to official estimates, more than 6 million Russians from across the country have already visited, and many who come to live in the capital make it an essential part of their stay, like the major museums.

Since the beginning, there has been a “gallery of achievements”, a journey full of statistics in the form of doping national pride such as ” 30,000 kilometers of roads are laid or renovated every day”, “Unparalleled Support for Families in the World” Or “91% of young people are proud of Russia”…

there “Patriotic Fiber”

The building where we meet the most people is dedicated to the regions of Russia. ” I am from Tatarstan, and the first thing I did when I arrived in Moscow was to visit this exhibition », explains a retired person. ” I am 74 years old, I already know a lot about Russia, but I am curious to see it from a different point of view, what everyone produces, how we have progressed, how multi-ethnic Russia is united, what its I look forward to seeing that. Possibilities and Probabilities. » But very quickly, this feeling also surfaces: “ I’ve traveled to Russia and around the world, I’ve been to Paris… But we have so much more. We have a huge country, and Europe is very small in comparison. I am a patriot of my country “

” Yes, this show touches my patriotic chords », adds Anastasia, who especially came from Udmurtia. ” What we see here is a united country and people, regardless of age, religion or ethnic identity, are in fact one big family. » Behind her, one of the many sentences in capital letters attributed to Vladimir Putin that are scattered throughout the exhibition is displayed in large format. Anastasia forms the alliance without hesitation, and assures that she will vote for him next March.

The pavilion of the Luhansk region is included within the “Russia” exhibition, which takes place in greater Moscow. © Anissa El Jabri / RFI

A post office box for writing to Russian soldiers

Around her, numerous guides, often busy with school groups. They are also overseen by dedicated volunteers like Sergui, 36, with a khaki T-shirt and an athletic physique. ” Thanks to this exhibition, everyone can understand that there is no need to leave Russia to find opportunities and self-realization. “, he says. Before adding: ” Children have not yet understood everything, it is important to properly explain to them who we are, not from the point of view of politics and wars of conquest, but from the cultural point of view. »

Between activities painted in local costumes and colors, walls dedicated to climbing and displays of folklore, politics and war are nevertheless very present. At the Belgorod region stand, first aid courses are offered. It shows plenty of Crimea through videos, images of the Kerch bridge from every angle, and offers Russian soldiers paper and post office boxes to write to. One dedicated to the Kherson region features this phrase from Vladimir Putin in capital letters: “ Russia’s borders do not end anywhere ” The first time he said it, in 2016, the Russian head of state assured that he ” with a joke “