News

Is Israel’s occupation illegal? Walked on eggshells in The Hague, Switzerland

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Aline Jaccottet

On December 31, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly requested a non-binding “advisory opinion” from the International Court of Justice on “legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”. This week in The Hague, representatives of 52 countries appeared before judges to assess their position.

Also Read: Riyad Mansour to International Court of Justice judges: “It’s very painful to be Palestinian today”

Interested in this item?

Don’t miss any of our content published daily – subscribe now 9.-CHF 1st month and access all our articles, files and analysis

Check out the offers

Good reasons to subscribe to Le Temps:

  • Consult all the unlimited content on the site and mobile app

  • Access the paper edition in digital version before 7 am.

  • Avail of exclusive privileges reserved for subscribers

  • Access the archives

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Army “firmly” holds bridgehead on occupied banks of Dnieper, according to Zelensky

2 days ago

Gaza: Qatar claims “positive” response from Hamas on hostage deal Israel is studying

2 weeks ago

Baden-Württemberg. Carnival float catches fire in Kehl, seven injured, one seriously

3 weeks ago

Between stupidity and condemnation, cascading reactions

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button