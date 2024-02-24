Is Israel’s occupation illegal? Walked on eggshells in The Hague, Switzerland
On December 31, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly requested a non-binding “advisory opinion” from the International Court of Justice on “legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”. This week in The Hague, representatives of 52 countries appeared before judges to assess their position.
Also Read: Riyad Mansour to International Court of Justice judges: “It’s very painful to be Palestinian today”
Interested in this item?
Don’t miss any of our content published daily – subscribe now 9.-CHF 1st month and access all our articles, files and analysis
Check out the offers
Good reasons to subscribe to Le Temps:
-
Consult all the unlimited content on the site and mobile app
-
Access the paper edition in digital version before 7 am.
-
Avail of exclusive privileges reserved for subscribers
-
Access the archives
Already a subscriber?
To log in