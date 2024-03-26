Game news Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a success? The publisher is not saying anything about the official figures, but we know a little more about what they are hiding from us!

Released on February 29, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a critical success with a score of 92 on Metacritic and a rating of 19/20 in our column. On the other hand, when it comes to sales, Square Enix remains silent. Fortunately, we have some indication of the title’s popularity.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new breakthrough for Square Enix

After the Final Fantasy VII remake, Rebirth was an episode that was eagerly awaited by FF fans. The second part of the FF7 complete overhaul project, Square Enix’s title received excellent critical reception. Currently, the game has a Metacritic score of 92/100, making it one of the best games of 2024.. However, while it’s been a month since Rebirth, the Japanese publisher has yet to release sales figures to show whether popular success equates to critical success. Fortunately, we have some clues that give us a clue.

Watch Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Amazon

FFVII reincarnation more popular than FFXVI?

To analyze the sales of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, we currently have figures for the American and European markets, which allow us to get a first overview. On the United States side,he Square Enix title was the second best-selling game of February, even though it was released on the last day, February 29.. However, this is not the only sale where Final Fantasy VII Rebirth appears. For the launch of the title, Square Enix offered a double pack including Remake and Rebirth, which counted as separate sales. Well, you should know that this pack was the eighth best-selling game in the United States in February. Finally, when we take a step back and look at the scale of 2024, We observe that this second part of the FF7 remake project is the fourth best-selling game in the United States in 2024..

We finally have some data on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PS5 sales worldwide: – #2 game in the US for February (note that launched on the last day of February)

– FF7 Remake/Rebirth Twin Pack was #8 in the US for February (count as separate sales)

– #4 best selling game overall… pic.twitter.com/q0oFruAEWO — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) March 21, 2024

To gauge the hype for Rebirth, we have to look to Europe to compare it to Final Fantasy XVI, the latest serialized episode of the saga released in June 2023. Thus, we learn thanks to the statistics of the games industry Final Fantasy VII Rebirth outsold in 10 days in Europe in one day. Suffice to show the popularity of FF7, whose original game released on PS1 in 1997 is the best-selling creation of the saga… if we exclude Final Fantasy XIV, the licensed MMORPG, which holds a special status. While waiting for the official figures from Square Enix, we can say that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was a success with certain audiences and that This should confirm to the Japanese publisher its desire to develop a third, definitive episode.