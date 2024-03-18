Towards the big screen? Samsung will bet on the new design

Technical information on the future Galaxy S25 will be revealed gradually until its launch. According to a new leak, the upcoming flagship should have a slightly larger screen than the current generation screen.

S25 © Concept of science and knowledge

Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 earlier this year, which you can get here at the best price. A category that gives pride of place to artificial intelligence and its derivative works. The manufacturer is now working on the next generation. And as usual, leaks are revealed in dribs and drabs. In this case, Samsung is planning to evolve the design of its flagship smartphone.

The revelation comes from leaker Eyes1122, who is known for the reliability of his information. This guarantees that there will be “Significant changes in the overall design and concept of the Galaxy S25 series”. Certainly, the size of the base model should increase compared to the Galaxy S24 we tested here. Thus the diagonal will go from 6.2 inches to 6.36 inches. The smartphone will then get the same dimensions as the Xiaomi 14 with a 6.36-inch panel as well.

The Galaxy S25 will have a larger 6.36-inch screen

Such a decision would risk division. Certainly, phablet fans will inevitably win. But fans of compact smartphones will risk looking gloomy. Since the product is still far from launch, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as Samsung could still change its mind. So patience and caution is required…

Apart from the design, the South Korean brand is also planning significant changes under the hood. According to leaker OreXda, the Galaxy S25s could be exclusively equipped with Exynos chips. A surprising rumor, Samsung usually offers in-house Exynos SoCs and Snapdragon SoCs depending on the market. For its part, the digital chat station does not share this opinion, confirming that there will indeed be versions of the Galaxy S25 equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm’s next powerful chip.

Additionally, it is rumored that the S25’s photo module is seeing a significant change. Samsung may ditch its flagship ISOCELL sensor in favor of a Sony sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 will be launched in early 2025.

Source: eyes1122