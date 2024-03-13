Health

Investigating these high-risk diets

Photo of Admin Admin16 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Too restrictive or too specific, they are not only ineffective in the long run, they can also be dangerous. A review of what to avoid. And a salutary reminder of what really works.

“Astro” Diet: Eat according to your zodiac sign. “Full Moon”: Lose weight with the Evening Star. “Colors”: gorge yourself on food, yes, but one day it’s all green, the next all red… Welcome to the world of the strangest diets, widely circulated and promoted on the Internet and in certain destination media. Any salad is acceptable, as long as it helps you lose weight. “The imagination of their promoters is endless. These regimes are renewed indefinitely, and they are constantly condemned. Most are offered for weight loss because the market is juicy. And before the guinea pig discovers the pot of roses, word of mouth has already worked. notes nutritionist Jean-Michel Lacerf, head of department and associate professor at the Pasteur Institute in Lille.

in his work 40 Myths About Diet, Published this fall by Edition Quay*, Doctor Who, with more than thirty years…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 93% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin16 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Cancer: 35 million new patients, a 77% increase… Why will there be so many cases worldwide in 2050?

February 2, 2024

Completed 10,000 steps per day, mentioned the new statistics

1 week ago

Global Health Alert! Cancer cases will increase by 77% worldwide!

February 5, 2024

Prolonged or severe covid can cause a loss of 6 IQ points

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button