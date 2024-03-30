interview. “We don’t want to touch long-term conditions,” announced Bruno Le Maire

The public accounts have deteriorated more than the government expected. This was revealed by the publication of official figures for France’s public deficit by INSEE on 26 March. Debate on taxation has resumed, undermining the posture of the government and Emmanuel Macron, so far resolutely hostile to any increase in taxes. Like his Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. The latter is responsible for bringing together elected officials, parliamentarians and social partners to unveil the savings measures in mid-April.

In an exclusive interview with Western FranceIt talks about the envisaged routes, but also about France’s strategy in terms of its political future and energy sovereignty.

In the finance law adopted in December, you envisioned a deficit of 4.4% in 2024. Do you keep your prediction?

The geopolitical situation has changed. I will therefore present a new deficit and debt forecast within ten days during the presentation of the stability program to the Council of Ministers.

According to the Senate budget reporter, the 2024 deficit could be as much as 5.7%, or a $38 billion hole. Do you confirm these figures?

No. Also, let’s not get into a battle over the amount of savings required. At this time, they do not want to say anything and do not want to give our compatriots the feeling that it is insurmountable. We can return below 3% deficit in 2027. This requires method, determination and restraint. We have already done this in 2017, 2018 and 2019!

Will this freeze the index points of civil servants this year?

The Minister of Civil Service is in charge of the file. We have already canceled 10 billion euros of state spending in February, let’s implement these savings firmly.

The increase in sick leave raises a real question

But ten billion corresponds to 20,000 fewer civil servant positions.

This 10 billion euro of savings does not include any cuts in civil servant positions. In addition, what was planned in the programming law for the army, defence, police, national education and justice will be maintained.

You have considered reducing the costs associated with long-term illnesses (ALD). Is this project maintained?

ALDs are an essential pillar of unity. So we don’t want to touch ALDs. But it is precisely because we want to protect these sick people – there are twelve million of them – that we must think more generally about the financing of our social model. Choices must be made to protect those who need it most.

Are you thinking of revising daily allowances?

Sick leave increased by 10% after covid! Their multiplication raises a real question. This debate must be opened this year to combat abuse. It is also a principle of justice towards those who work.

Unemployment insurance reform is not fiscal reform

What savings do you expect from unemployment insurance reform?

Let’s be clear: this is not financial reform. We are not doing it to save money but to achieve full employment, ie 5% unemployment rate. He is the one who…