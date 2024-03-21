Why are prices falling slowly?

Decryption – Price moderation is still too low to be understood by the consumer.

The inflationary crisis marked by a rise in food prices of more than 20% in two years in 2022 and 2023 is coming to an end. Prices of consumer products in supermarkets fell by an average of 0.2% between February and March. This slight decrease confirms the trend observed since the summer of 2023, in which prices decrease slightly every month (between -0.2% and -0.5%), according to data from the Circa Institute.

“ These slight deflations accumulated in recent months contributed to a significant moderation of one-year inflation, which was only + 2.6 % between March 2023 and March 2024, i.e. a decrease of 2 points compared to Februaryexplains Emily Mayer, Customer Specialist at Circana. So the cycle of high inflation is definitely broken, we are moving towards moderate inflation but clearly Generalized deflation And significant. »

Between February and March, the organization saw a significant price drop for its…