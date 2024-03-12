Influencer Andrew Tate has been detained in the UK on sexual assault charges

Andrew Tate is still in prison. An American-British masculinist influencer has been detained again in Romania following allegations of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, Romanian police announced on Tuesday (March 12). was arrested with his brother under “Two European arrest warrants issued by British judicial authorities for sexual offenses and exploitation of persons on the territory of the United Kingdom”.

The two were arrested on Monday evening at their residence in Bucharest where they are under judicial supervision for another case. In the present case, these are suspicions from 2012-2015, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Westminster Court, the communication team of the two brothers said in a press release. According to the same source, complaints “was rejected” But in 2017-2019 “Restored” These past months.

The 37-year-old former world kickboxing champion, followed by millions of internet users, and his brother Tristan, 35, “definitely denied” These new allegations say “Disappointed and distressed.” The Bucharest Court of Appeal is expected to rule today on the extension of his detention.

He is suspected to be the head of the network

The Tate brothers are currently awaiting trial in Romania in a separate case of organized human trafficking, with courts suspecting they tricked several women into sexual exploitation. The two men, who maintained their innocence, were arrested in late 2022 and spent three months in detention.

According to prosecutors, the victims were lured by two men who feigned feelings for them before coercing them (the so-called “loverboy” method). “Through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion” For the production of pornographic films.

Andrew Tate is followed by nearly nine million people on Twitter where he builds muscle, smokes cigars and woos millions of teenagers with his luxury cars. He promotes the masculinist thesis and offers his advice to help men become rich. His name is the most searched on Google.