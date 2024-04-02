In the US Today, April 2 – Exact time, earthquake and where the last earthquake occurred USGS United States Geological Survey | Mix

Why is the United States one of the most seismically active countries in the world? The answer has to do with its location within Pacific Ring of Fire, which is an area where two tectonic plates, the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate, collide. Additionally, there are two major faults, the San Andreas and Wasatch, which also cause the ground to shake daily.

For this reason, it is important to be prepared for a strong earthquake., although it is not known when that will happen. There are many things we can do to be prepared, such as having an emergency plan, survival kit, and knowing how to act during an earthquake. If you want to know The tremors were felt in the United States todayYou can check the updates of Live Report offered by United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS The field of geology is a specialized government agency responsible for the study of earthquakes and other natural hazards. You will get all the information in real time on its official website Time, place and intensity of recent earthquakes in states like Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Texas, Nebraska, Idaho, Oklahoma, NebraskaAmong others, as well as its interactive map The latest earthquake.

According to recent studies of USGS, the USA is expected to have about 16 major earthquakes each year. Of these, 15 will be magnitude 7 and one will be magnitude 8 or greater. In recent years, stronger earthquakes have occurred as expected and according to recent National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM)About 230 million people in the US could be affected by a potential major earthquake in 100 years.

Tremors in the US today, Tuesday, April 2, by USGS

Remember that it is very important to monitor recent aftershocks in the United States, given its relative record of strong earthquakes, so follow safety recommendations. USGS And competent authorities will allow citizens to know how to act before, during and after the occurrence of a potential earthquake episode.

USGS Seismic Hazard Maps Explained